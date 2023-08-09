The Cowboys held their ninth practice of training camp on Tuesday, and the regular clashes between the offense and defense are becoming must watch entertainment. After the offense, led by a crisp Dak Prescott, got off to a hot start in the first few practices, the defense has been stepping things up as of late.

And, in case you forgot, Prescott is still fighting the perception that comes with leading the league in interceptions a year ago. It seems like every interception he throws in camp gets shouted from the rooftops now, while everything else he does in said practice gets soundly ignored.

So, of course, Prescott found himself in the news on Tuesday because he came out and had an interception-filled practice. The people who have been obsessively tracking Prescott’s practice interceptions got a gift on Tuesday, starting when Trevon Diggs made this impressive grab.

Trevon Diggs intercepts Dak Prescott on the sideline, and then fires the football into the sun pic.twitter.com/QsrsSCmOsN — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

Diggs, as has been the case for the young ballhawk, wasn’t done. Just a few minutes later, he took advantage of a slightly underthrown deep ball intended for Simi Fehoko. Chalk up another pick for Diggs.

Trevon Diggs has Dak Prescott’s number today.



Diggs with his second pick of Dak in about 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/zak8Y2Pt9M — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

Prescott continued to have a poor day as it relates to ball security, which has been such a rarity for him in camp so far. Leighton Vander Esch got in on the action later in the day.

Today has not been a good day for Dak Prescott. Another interception, this time courtesy of Leighton Vander Esch. pic.twitter.com/aMkK8SOZI6 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

Of course, now is the time to be making those mistakes. Patrick Mahomes famously threw seven picks in six practices in his first training camp as the Chiefs starter, and it clearly didn’t phase him once the season began.

And it wasn’t all bad for Prescott, either, as the quarterback still had quite a few moments where he looked just as sharp as he has in every other practice thus far.

Michael Gallup gets Trevon Diggs to lose his feet, and Dak Prescott hits Gallup for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/0ioPhHQnXM — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 8, 2023

Prescott has been having arguably his best training camp ever, as has been reported by almost everyone in attendance. But even the best players have an off day every now and again, and it seems Prescott’s off day came on Tuesday.