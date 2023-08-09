Tuesday was the Dallas Cowboys’ ninth training camp practice, and those in attendance (looking at you, Emmanuel Acho, and LeSean McCoy) were treated to a show. Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs have been in the news lately for their competitive talk directed at one another, and at yesterday’s practice, they backed up their words with action. Prescott beat Diggs deep for a touchdown pass, while Diggs intercepted Dak Prescott twice. Overall, the passing game had a productive day, and so did our undrafted star of the day.

Dennis Houston, Wide receiver

In his second year with the Dallas Cowboys, 2022 undrafted free agent Dennis Houston is trying to leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff. Last season, Houston immediately connected with quarterback Dak Prescott and routinely made plays at last year’s training camp. With Michael Gallup still recovering from an ACL injury and Amari Cooper traded to Cleveland, the Cowboys were looking for answers at wide receivers. For a time, Houston managed to separate himself from the competition. When asked about Dennis Houston last summer at training camp, Prescott said:

“When you break the huddle, he’s lining up in the right spot, no matter what position he’s in. He’s where I expect him to be on each and every play. He’s just a tough guy, very resilient.”

Houston parlayed Prescott’s confidence in him and a productive preseason into earning a spot on the 53-man roster to start the 2022 season. Houston would finish the season on the Cowboys practice squad but again is turning heads in Oxnard.

Cooper Rush with the MONEY throw to Dennis Houston, on Eric Scott Jr. What a throw and catch #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/VBIN8KpYqJ — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 8, 2023

On Tuesday, Houston made a few terrific plays. First, Houston was able to get a step on defensive back Eric Scott and haul in a perfect pass from Cooper Rush along the right sideline. Houston followed that up with a sliding touchdown catch in the end zone, clinging to the football by his fingertips.

wow and what an incredible gran this is from Dennis Houston - that wide receiver room looks today pic.twitter.com/DGaGlKh9ay — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) August 8, 2023

With the added depth the Cowboys have at wide receiver, Houston needs a strong preseason showing to make the team. Behind the top three receivers on the roster, Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin have taken the lead as the fourth and fifth wide receivers. Hopefully, for Houston, the Cowboys will carry an additional wide receiver, leaving him to compete with Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Simi Fehoko, and Jalen Brooks among others for that last spot on the roster. This Saturday’s game against Jacksonville should have a lot of intrigue well into the fourth quarter.