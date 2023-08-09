That the 2023 NFL season is basically here is obviously incredibly exciting. We have been waiting a long time for the Dallas Cowboys to return to our lives in terms of weekly action, and after lots of hype and hysteria, we are boarding the plane and getting set for takeoff.

Obviously the NFL is a week-to-week proposition with things changing after every round of games, and as they do storylines and narratives alter towards the direction that the wind is blowing.

If you are looking for a way to keep yourself a bit organized in the coming season then we have a common way to do that: wallpapers for your phone. Every year when the Cowboys schedule is released we create these and share them on social media, but we wanted to make sure that nobody missed them. All times are CT, the primary time zone of the Cowboys.

Grid View











Simply save the image (ideally on the device you want it on the background of) and set it as your wallpaper and you are good to go.

We have a similar graphic to these that we update every week for social media purposes where we place Ws and Ls over games to mark the wins and losses. If there is interest in us doing updated wallpapers throughout the season then we can do that as well, we want to satisfy as many people as possible around here.

Additionally I’ll offer that if you have a specific request to please let me know and we can try to accommodate that as well. By this I mean perhaps a different time zone that you want things in, a different player as the background, something along those lines. If this is indeed the case you can let me know by way of commenting on this post or reaching out to me on social media: Twitter, Instagram or just standard email.