The Dallas Cowboys weren’t content to let the preseason play out quietly. They saw an opportunity, took it, and in the process kicked off a lot of conversation about the team. More specifically, about the quarterback room.

Of course we’re talking about the trade for quarterback Trey Lance just previous to the final preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys dished out a fourth-round selection in 2024 for the rights to the third overall pick in the 2021 Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. While a fourth-round pick isn't inconsequential, Dak Prescott was one after all, it felt like an okay price to take a chance on some raw talent at the most important position in football.

And guess what? Most Cowboys fans agreed. 80% of fans graded the move either an ‘A’ or a ‘B’ in our survey.

Lance comes in as the third quarterback. Dak Prescott is the starter and will be in the future as long as he and the team can work out a financial solution to his ballooning contract by the 2024 season. Backing him up, at least for the time being, is the reliable Cooper Rush.

The first immediate goal for Lance will be to learn the offense and then prove that he is a better alternative as the backup than Rush. That will be his first big battle. And that might not happen this year.

Lance’s long-term future is certainly unknown. Much of it will have to do with the future of DaK Prescott, however that unfolds. But for the price of a fourth-round pick, most Cowboys fans are willing to find out.

