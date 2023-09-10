Now it really is time. We’ve been talking all week about how football is back. Seeing the rest of the NFL play was nice, but the real magic happens tonight when the Dallas Cowboys take to the field for their first official game of the 2023 NFL season.

Their opponent? The New York Giants, an NFC East foe. The Cowboys will be on the road in this game but are still favored by 3.5 points according to DraftKings.

This will the first time we’ll see the Cowboys two veteran additions, Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. Cooks was brought in to add speed to the wide receiver group, while Gilmore is here to anchor the corner position opposite Trevon Diggs.

Dak Prescott will be running a modified offense with West Coast principles added, while Mike McCarthy will take over play-calling duties. On defense, Micah Parsons is the straw that stirs the drink.

Let’s go!

Cowboys at Giants game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Sept. 10, 2023

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: NBC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | New York SiriusXM 85 or 225 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 83 or 226 SXM App | National SiriusXM 88

Streaming: NBC Sports, Sling

Cowboys record: (0-0)

Giants record: (0-0)

Odds: Dallas -3.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Giants 20

Enemy blog: Big Blue View

