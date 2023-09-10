The Cowboys are getting tantalizingly close to kicking off their season on the road against the division rival New York Giants, and we now have a better idea of who will and won’t be suiting up with the inactives list revealed.

The two biggest questions for the Cowboys heading into this game were the status of left tackle Tyron Smith and left guard Tyler Smith, both of whom sustained injuries earlier in the week. The elder Smith, who tweaked his ankle, is set to play at left tackle for the first time since the 2021 season. Meanwhile, Tyler Smith is inactive after straining his hamstring.

That’s some good news for Dallas, as they only have to replace one of their starting offensive linemen instead of two. It is expected that Chuma Edoga, a free agent signing who missed all three preseason games with a hyperextended knee, will start at left guard in place of the younger Smith.

Cowboys inactives: WR Jalen Brooks, OT Tyler Smith, DL Junior Fehoko, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Donovan Wilson, CB Eric Scott, QB Trey Lance (third QB).



With Tyler Smith out, Chuma Edoga should start at left guard. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 10, 2023

In addition to Smith being inactive, Jourdan Lewis and Donovan Wilson are also out for the game. Lewis spent training camp and the preseason on the PUP list after suffering a Lisfranc injury last year, while Wilson sustained an injury early on in training camp and is still recovering.

Also joining the inactives list are rookies Jalen Brooks, Viliami Fehoko, and Eric Scott Jr., along with Trey Lance who is eligible to play if both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush are unable to continue playing in the game, per the NFL’s new emergency quarterback rule.

As for the Giants, the big story with their inactives is who isn’t on the list: free agent signing Darren Waller. Expected to be a big part of the offense this year, Waller landed on the injury report this past week with a hamstring injury. However, it appears he will be good to go for Sunday Night Football.