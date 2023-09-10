It did not take long for the Dallas Cowboys to announce themselves to the world. They are for real and they should absolutely be mentioned as a Super Bowl contender.

At a certain point the score felt like it would be meaningless. Maybe that point was halftime. Perhaps it was after the first touchdown of the game. However you want to look at it, the Cowboys jumped out of the gate and pushed the New York Giants out of their way at every possible turn.

There was very little to be upset about with the way Dallas played in the season opener. They are among the half of the league who will finish Week 1 undefeated and are 1-0 in division with a road win already under their belt.

It should come as no surprise that we only have positive stock ups to hand out.

Stock Up: Micah Parsons

We have reached Year 3 of the Micah Parsons experience and are definitely out of words to describe his greatness. The way that NFL statistics are tabulated robbed Parsons of what should have been a couple more sacks than he finished with, needless to say he was the most impactful player who suited up for the good guys.

Parsons is a tone-setter and the leading force of a rabid defense. He never disappoints. That is his true superpower.

Stock Up: Juanyeh Thomas

There were many a BTBer who were insistent on Juanyeh Thomas making the 53-man roster when the team was putting the finishing touches on it. It did not take long to see why.

The first Cowboys points of this season came by way of a blocked field goal attempt and it was Thomas who put his hands up to say no-no to the G-Men.

Ironically the Cowboys special teams failed right after this by way of a missed extra point, but at this point we are willing to overlook that. Kudos to Thomas for finding any and every way to contribute to the team.

Stock Up: Noah Igbinoghene

As a piggy-back of sorts it has to be mentioned that Noah Igbinoghene returned the blocked field goal for a touchdown.Just two weeks ago Igbinoghene was not even on this team, and on Sunday night he scored the first touchdown of the season for America’s Team. Sometimes things work out like that.

Stock Up: Trevon Diggs

Remember when people said that Trevon Diggs was not a physical player? His physicality caused one of the more impressive plays of the game for Dallas.

Diggs is a polarizing player and his style of play has generated all sorts of headlines over the years, but make no mistake about it, he is one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

Oh and on the subject of his physicality... it did not stop early on. He had a strip as the Cowboys were putting everything on ice.

HIS NAME IS TREVON DIGGS



Epic.

Epic.

Stock Up: DaRon Bland

Just like we did with Igbinioghene, we have to tip our hat to DaRon Bland for slamming things down after Trevon Diggs set him up.

Incredible photo of Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland



: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/vvocZY1sls — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 11, 2023

He is off to a fantastic start in year two.

Stock Up: Stephon Gilmore

It did not take Stephon Gilmore even 20 minutes of game time to record his first interception with the Dallas Cowboys. Put it on the board!

This may have been his interception, but Gilmore was wonderful to see roaming the Cowboys secondary. His value was on incredible display all throughout the game.

Stock Up: Tony Pollard

If you score two touchdowns you are going to find yourself on the stock up list, even if they were down near the goal line.

Yes, the Cowboys were able to find an answer down near the goal line even though that was such a huge talking point over the offseason.

Again... people were really concerned about this.

Stock Up: Dorance Armstrong

We talk so much about the big names when it comes to pass rushers on the Dallas Cowboys that it is easy to forget about some of the names who don’t have posters hanging up all over the place, but maybe Dorance Armstrong deserves a few.

Ever since signing a new deal with Dallas last offseason all Armstrong has done is produce and Sunday night he did it again. He is emblematic of the depth that this defense boasts. Dorance Armstrong forever.

Stock Up: Osa Odighizuwa

Similarly, how about a round of applause for Osa Odighizuwa?

We all knew/know that it will take some time for Mazi Smith to fully develop at the NFL and in the meantime it is an incredible luxury to have someone like Odighizuwa to show up and show out. He looks more than in line for a big 2023.

Stock Up: Chuma Edoga

The Cowboys took a risk and left Tyler Smith inactive. Football seasons are a marathon and not a sprint, after all. All credit in the world to Chuma Edoga for stepping in for a Week 1 start and holding his own. That is not easy and he deserves a lot of props for it.

Stock Up: Brandon Aubrey

As noted up top, things started off a bit rough for Brandy Aubrey as he missed his first ever kick that he attempted in the NFL and with the Cowboys.

Thankfully though there was much more to the story for Aubrey. He was perfect on his other six attempts (including two field goals) which provides a lot of confidence moving forward. Given the sloppy conditions at MetLife it is fair to give him the benefit of the doubt and hand him a mulligan for the miss.

Stock Up: KaVontae Turpin

The Cowboys told us this past week that their theme for the season is Carpe Omnia, which translates from Latin to “seize everything.”

Utilizing KaVontae Turpin on offense is an idea that many have screamed for and while the team showed potential to do it during training camp doing it in the regular season is an entirely different concept all together. But the Cowboys are not leaving anything behind. They did it. And it worked.

The Dallas Cowboys number 9 is used to scoring touchdowns against the New York Giants.