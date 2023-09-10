The Dallas Cowboys looked dominant in their 40-0 win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The New York Giants started the game with an efficient rushing attack, putting the Cowboys defense on their heels early. However, the momentum flipped in favor of the Cowboys when safety Juanyeh Thomas blocked a field goal attempt by Giants kicker Graham Gano. Newly-acquired CB Noah Igbinoghene scooped up the ball and ran it all the way in for a touchdown to give the Cowboys the early lead.

On the following New York Giants possession, star player Micah Parsons got his first registered sack of the season, when he got in the backfield and brought down Giants QB Daniel Jones on third down.

Micah Parsons getting through multiple offensive lineman in a matter of seconds for his first sack of the season. pic.twitter.com/JUizgJGhey — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) September 11, 2023

The Giants’ third possession on offense did not get any better. CB Trevon Diggs laid a big hit on Giants star RB Saquon Barkley as he was in the process of receiving a pass from Jones. The ball popped loose, and CB DaRon Bland caught the loose ball before hitting the ground, running it back for a pick-six.

CB Stephon Gilmore decided to get in on the action as well, getting an interception in his first game as a Cowboy.

The Dallas Cowboys defense dominated all night, as they recorded seven sacks, forced three turnovers, scored two touchdowns and only allowed 174 total yards throughout the game. It’s a great start to the season, as the Cowboys take the early lead in the NFC East with a division win. The team will need a similar performance from the defense in week two, when the New York Jets and Cowboys kryptonite Aaron Rodgers travel to A&T Stadium for a big matchup.