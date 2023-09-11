The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 40-0 annihilation of one team from New York. Their reward in Week 2? Another team from New York. This time it will be the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. You know, the Cowboys’ kryptonite.

Dallas played like supermen on Sunday night as they completely destroyed a Giants team that went to the playoffs last year, on the road at that. This coming week, the Cowboys get to stay at home in the cozy confines of AT&T Stadium and welcome in the Jets with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

We don’t know much about the Jets this season as they have yet to play at the time of publication. They will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

As of this point, DraftKings have installed the Cowboys as 3-point favorites for the Week 2 game which will take place at 4:25 PM ET next Sunday.

What’s your call? Should the Cowboys be the favorites? If so, is three points a fair number, or should it be more?