The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the New York Giants on Sunday night. We all know that. But the thing about the way that Dallas dismantled their division rival is that it was beyond anything that even the most ardent Cowboys fan could have predicted. What we saw was not just a win and not just a smackdown, it was a historic moment of one team putting another in their place.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s outing a few different statistics popped up that merited discussion and more celebratory high-fives. Here they are.

Offensively the Giants were worse than a team with no quarterback

You may recall that during the 2020 season the Denver Broncos were in a pickle and, due to COVID protocols, did not have a quarterback for a game that they played against the New Orleans Saints.

While there are a lot of talented athletes in the NFL there is a very big difference between overall athleticism and an ability to play quarterback at the professional level. Things predictably did not go well for Denver and they generated one of the worst offensive outings in recent memory from an EPA perspective.

Again, this was a team that was literally without a quarterback. And from an offensive EPA perspective the New York Giants were amazingly worse on Sunday night.

Giants on Sunday night against the Cowboys: -23.8 offensive EPA



That Broncos game from the COVID year where Kendall Hinton played quarterback against the Saints: -23.7 offensive EPA — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 11, 2023

This is obviously a huge testament to the havoc that the Cowboys defense caused and the situations that they put Daniel Jones in over and over and over again. While the Broncos were trying to overcome extenuating circumstances three years ago in terms of what they had going on positionally, the Giants had a functional quarterback who they just agreed to pay $40M per year to.

Yikes.

The Giants did something never before done in an incredible way

Over the course of NFL history we have seen many teams struggle on the offensive side of the ball. Sometimes teams are able to overcome this, but generally speaking if you can’t make it on offense you are going to struggle.

On Sunday night, the Giants did something in a single game that no team has ever managed to do across an entire season. This is not a good thing for them!

Tonight the Giants:



-lost the game 40-0 (or worse)

-lost the sack battle 7-0 (or worse)

-lost the turnover battle 3-0 (or worse)

-had a FG blocked & returned for TD

-threw a pick-6



No other team in NFL history has had all 5 happen in the same season (let alone all in one game). — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 11, 2023

Again this is a testament to the throttling that Dallas gave the Giants offense and how they completely blanked them in every facet, not just the scoreboard. It is not hyperbole to say that the Cowboys delivered one of the most dominant victories that an NFL game has seen this entire century let alone throughout all of NFL history.

As if all of this wasn’t enough consider that Sunday night was two very different things for both Dallas and New York:

The biggest shutout victory for a Dallas Cowboys opener

The biggest shutout loss for a New York Giants opener

We will remember this one for a long time.