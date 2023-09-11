The final game of Week 1 for the 2023 NFL season has arrived. And this is a game that Cowboys fans should pay special attention to given that the New York Jets are the Cowboys’ opponent next week. Dallas is the early favorite over the Jets for next week. For this game, the Buffalo Bills are favored by two points (DraftKings) over the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, even though the Jets are at home.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Let’s see how the BTB staff picked the game.

Here are their thoughts on why they made their pick.

Dave Halprin: I’m taking the Jets in the win because they are at home, and Aaron Rodgers will be especially keen to show he still has it and can lead the Jets to new heights. The Bills have been an AFC powerhouse for a few years now, but they just can’t seem to get over the hump. Take Rodgers for the win.

Matt Holleran: Jets and Bills on Monday Night Football figures to be the most exciting game of the Week One slate. I see this one being more of a defensive battle, with Josh Allen making one big play at the end to give the Bills the victory. Give me Buffalo in a close one, 20-17.

David Howman: I’m very excited for this one, if only to see whether or not the Jets are for real. Aaron Rodgers is possibly the best quarterback they’ve ever had, though it’s a very low bar. But can they beat the big bad Buffalo Bills? I don’t think they’re ready just yet. I’ll take Buffalo 28-20.

Tom Ryle: This should be much more competitive than a certain game played Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers should make a huge difference for the Jets, but the Bills are a bit too tall an order. I think Buffalo wins, 30-19.

RJ Ochoa: Unfortunately I think that the New York Jets are going to really enjoy the Aaron Rodgers era. While I recognize that Josh Allen is extremely talented the Bills did not seem to take the offseason as seriously as they needed to in terms of giving him more talent to work with. I’ll take the Jets and hate every second of it.