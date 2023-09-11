Season opening wins don’t come along that often, unless you’re playing the Giants! And season opening shutouts don’t come along that often, unless you’re playing the Giants! And season opening blowouts don’t come along that often, unless you’re playing the Giants!
So today we celebrate by taking a leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys clobber the New York Giants 40-0.
There are more comments than usual in today’s post, as befits a Sunday Night TTN, partly because the whole nation was watching.
So sit back and enjoy!
|First Quarter
|Giants
|Been a long wait. We ride at Dusk. All I can hope for is that they come out swinging and show they belong on the national stage. 20-0 until we’re not.
|roar13 | 18:48 EDT
|Giants
|My stomach is in knots. It's already been a crazy day of NFL football. You gotta love week 1.
|lovemygmen | 18:53 EDT
|Giants
|Dear Zeus… it’s me again. Please don’t let our offensive line get abused.
|roar13 | 19:18 EDT
|Giants
|It's time to put this league on notice!!!! I feel a Danny statement game coming in 5....4....3....2....1
|BigBlueBallaz | 20:04 EDT
|Giants
|It would be really fun if the Giants announce themselves as a legit threat in the division this year by smacking Dallas in the mouth in Week 1.
|ClutchPass | 20:08 EDT
|Steelers
|I nominate Daniel Jones as the most overpaid player in the NFL. Let's see if he backs me up tonight.
|oldiowasteel | 20:15 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Giants
|Nobody is talking about us ... they will be tomorrow tho!
|AL_Joe.NY | 20:25 EDT
|Giants
|Parsons is a demon
|LegionofBlue14 | 20:27 EDT
|Giants
|Holy crap... Is it me or is our offense simply DICTATING to Dallas here?
|ClutchPass | 20:28 EDT
|Giants
|Jones is killing them
|EvergladesUgly | 20:29 EDT
|Giants
|Ok time to get past one of the final bosses: red zone offense.
|selftitled85 | 20:30 EDT
|Giants
|Good run Jones.....
|phatdaddy44 | 20:32 EDT
|Giants
|Jones is running for his life. These aren’t planned runs.
|Moon Bars | 20:33 EDT
|(8:14) NYG field goal is BLOCKED, RECOVERED by DAL, N.Igbinoghene for 58 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 6 - NYG 0
|Giants
|What a disaster
|Brady's Bane | 20:34 EDT
|Giants
|UNREAL!!
|sexyscottish | 20:34 EDT
|Giants
|And then OMG. A 10 point swing. Inexcusable
|Treeamigo | 20:34 EDT
|Giants
|And what a bizarre momentum shift there. Bad luck, but whatevs. We just have to come right back.
|ClutchPass | 20:35 EDT
|Giants
|Nothing freaking changes with team. Goodnight!
|Moon Bars | 20:35 EDT
|Jets
|Daniel Jones took like four hits already. He’ll never stay healthy doing what he does.
|razmataaz | 20:35 EDT
|Eagles
|Play the wah wah trombones
|MustbeaVulcan | 20:35 EDT
|Giants
|At least we’re keeping Dak off the field
|Rocketsci1 | 20:36 EDT
|Giants
|We still gonna punish these clowns
|BigBlueBallaz | 20:36 EDT
|Giants
|At least their defense will have to come right back out onto the field so we can keep tiring them out.
|sexyscottish | 20:36 EDT
|Giants
|The 6pts off this drive will be something you look back on in the 4qtr when you are chasing points
|LegionofBlue14 | 20:36 EDT
|(7:54) (Shotgun) D.Jones sacked at NYG 15 for -10 yards (M.Parsons)
|Giants
|My goodness this blocking SUCKS right now.
|Do0msday | 20:39 EDT
|NYG punts
|Giants
|Dallas defense has insane speed. This looks exactly like last year game one.
|roar13 | 20:40 EDT
|Giants
|Giants are starting to look overmatched.
|Wayward_Son | 20:40 EDT
|Giants
|Pass blocking on a scale 0-10: -2
|Sheldor6086 | 20:40 EDT
|Giants
|OMG Micah is becoming LTish.
|dg27 | 20:40 EDT
|Eagles
|Dak does not scare me. The Cowboys defense does.
|kabphillie | 20:40 EDT
|Giants
|The projected starting oline plays full qtrs next preseason.
|LegionofBlue14 | 20:41 EDT
|Eagles
|Giants drive brilliantly all the way down the field and finish the drive with a Dallas Cowboys TD. Sad.
|kknight5282 | 20:41 EDT
|Eagles
|Parsons is a beast
|Joey0210 | 20:41 EDT
|Giants
|Best dline in the NFL, it's going to be tough but our Oline will get better as the season progresses.
|EdwardMonix | 20:42 EDT
|Jets
|I’m worried about Rodgers against Parsons with this oline. The Giants have a much better OL than we do.
|joeb10361877 | 20:42 EDT
|49ers
|Very early prediction but I think it’s between us and Dallas for the No. 1 seed.
|ninersSB6 | 20:42 EDT
|49ers
|I've been higher on Dallas the last two years than most. I expect to see them in the NFCCG and not Philly.
|bignerd | 20:42 EDT
|Giants
|Parsons just whisked that double team off to the side like they didn't exist.
|danielhart64 | 20:43 EDT
|Giants
|Settle down Giant faithul...the game is 60 minutes
|BluSwarm | 20:43 EDT
|Giants
|I hate the Cowboys so much, I’m seethin!
|RussellStringerBell | 20:44 EDT
|Giants
|We do not look good at all
|Giantstep | 20:45 EDT
|Giants
|Game is going to be over by the end of the quarter. This team isn’t even close to Dallas.
|roar13 | 20:45 EDT
|Giants
|The Eagles are going to massacre us again.
|LegionofBlue14 | 20:46 EDT
|Giants
|Wow, it feels like they have us on the ropes.
|ClutchPass | 20:48 EDT
|Giants
|If only we could play Washington 16 times a year.....
|sexyscottish | 20:48 EDT
|Giants
|This game is far from over.
|Metalgarn | 20:48 EDT
|Jets
|Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in football IMO
|J-Cubed | 20:49 EDT
|(3:24) B.Aubrey 21 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 9 - NYG 0
|Giants
|Look, as bad as we look, it's just 9 points and Eagles looked very beatable today against NE.
|Giantstep | 20:50 EDT
|Giants
|Who isn't blocking Parsons this series?
|Fran10 | 20:50 EDT
|Jets
|Leaving CeeDee uncovered is a bold strategy
|NYJ1127 | 20:50 EDT
|(3:21) D.Jones sacked at NYG 16 for -9 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Giants
|Line is atrocious right now.
|Trey1254 | 20:53 EDT
|Giants
|The Dallas D-line is special. That much is obvious.
|NorCalBlue | 20:54 EDT
|Giants
|They're running right past the blockers...
|hp b | 20:54 EDT
|Steelers
|Week 1 doesn’t count. Except that it does.
|FearTheBeard5559 | 20:54 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas D Line is just absurd.
|ToadLicker | 20:55 EDT
|Giants
|We waited all year for this.
|Do0msday | 20:55 EDT "
|(2:30) D.Jones INTERCEPTED by D.Bland, D.Bland for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 16 - NYG 0
|Giants
|This is a nightmarish start.
|LegionofBlue14 | 20:55 EDT
|Giants
|LOL!!
|shankapotamus | 20:55 EDT
|Giants
|Of course I am playing against the Dallas D in fantasy.
|selftitled85 | 20:55 EDT
|Eagles
|Giants are pretenders, story at 11.
|DarkSide830 | 20:55 EDT
|Giants
|Can we possibly play any worse??
|Dahema | 20:56 EDT
|Sadly. I think the answer is yes.
|Ughagain | 20:56 EDT
|Giants
|This is really not what I expected. I thought we were gonna blow Dallas out. Real talk
|AL_Joe.NY | 20:56 EDT
|Bills
|Yeah. See? That’s why I was worried the G-men couldn’t make this game interesting.
|podunkowego | 20:56 EDT
|Team with no name
|Gonna be a much uglier opener for the NYG than it was for Wash... by alot.
|BillyBigBeer | 20:56 EDT
|Giants
|Who is coming out in the draft. Let’s start the mocks.
|Moon Bars | 20:57 EDT
|Giants
|Still plenty of time left for us to give up more points
|Giantknickmets | 20:58 EDT
|49ers
|I hate the Cowboys, but it's hard not to laugh at the Giants.
|marktastic86 | 20:58 EDT
|Giants
|Wow. All off season to become the 2021 or 2020 team again?
|paulnewton | 20:59 EDT
|Giants
|This team is playing so bad. I hope they didn't go on some sort of boat trip before this game.
|Do0msday | 20:59 EDT
|Giants
|We may have to restart all over again. This game is showing us we aren't prepared and we have a MASSIVE talent deficit
|jerseynetz | 20:59 EDT
|According to BBV we are clearly better than the Cowboys in terms of talent on offense and defense. And especially coaching.
|Treeamigo | 21:10 EDT
|Giants
|We score on this drive, and I’ll have hope.
|MrBenks | 21:00 EDT
|NYG punts
|Giants
|This better be some diabolical plan lure the Cowboys into being overconfident, then come back at the end...
|Scepter | 21:21 EDT
|Giants
|3rd and 2, a designed QB sweep? Seriously?
|Fran10 | 21:21 EDT
|Giants
|It’s not even 9pm in week 1 and we’re running designed qb runs on 3rd and short because we can’t block????
|Bkrol4 | 21:21 EDT
|Giants
|Our defense might still be good, haven't really seen them much yet
|Giantknickmets | 21:02 EDT
|There's the jinx
|LegionofBlue14 | 21:02 EDT
|Giants
|Hope Jones has a good life insurance policy behind that pop Warner line
|Tea With Miss McGill | 21:02 EDT
|Giants
|Never saw this coming. Still early. But never saw this coming
|AL_Joe.NY | 21:04 EDT
|Giants
|This looks inept, like Joe Judge-Dave Gettleman level inept.
|Wayward_Son | 21:05 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Giants
|Are we typically low on fan attendance in MetLife? Never been to a live game before but it seems like Dallas got some serious presence
|RussellStringerBell | 21:06 EDT
|Giants
|Everyone needs to relax, it's early. Let's see if the coaching can out coach McCarthy
|Ravenfire | 21:06 EDT
|Giants
|I'm so tired of the Cowboys making us look like a High School Team
|Doctor Al | 21:06 EDT
|Giants
|I cannot stand defenders hitting someone and then boasting and celebrating. You let up a first down. You look like a damn clown.
|Do0msday | 21:09 EDT
|Giants
|WTH is Hawkins celebrating? They got a first down
|jerseynetz | 21:10 EDT
|(11:00) B.Aubrey 38 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 19 - NYG 0
|Giants
|Anyone else tired of opening with the Cowboys?
|Brady's Bane | 21:12 EDT
|Giants
|No panic...give them 3, score a td and we're right back in it
|BigBlueBallaz | 21:12 EDT
|Giants
|Damn he can kick
|Giantknickmets | 21:12 EDT
|Giants
|Will Jones get one clean pocket the entire game?
|Gintdiehard | 21:14 EDT
|Giants
|Every year, on national TV, we get embarrassed by the Cowboys. Twice.
|Daitong | 21:15 EDT
|(10:55) D.Jones INTERCEPTED by S.Gilmore
|Giants
|Even in my nightmares, it wasn’t this freking bad
|Ughagain | 21:17 EDT
|Giants
|You’ve got to be kidding me
|DeacNJ1 | 21:17 EDT
|Giants
|LOL a TD!??! Yall are absolutely crazy
|jerseynetz | 21:17 EDT
|Giants
|Annnnnd there it is..
|hp b | 21:17 EDT
|Giants
|Ok back to doing my laundry...
|Scepter | 21:17 EDT
|Giants
|This team is a joke
|TraumaHawk94 | 21:17 EDT
|Jets
|Danny Dimes might get into positive posting yards before halftime... maybe
|Rampantjet22 | 21:17 EDT
|Giants
|We could have had Micah Parsons...I'd take him anyday over Darren Waller and Aaron Robinson
|TraumaHawk94 | 21:19 EDT
|That Brandin Cooks trade was beautiful no gonna lie.
|Begiant | 21:19 EDT
|And the Gilmore trade….
|ToadLicker | 21:20 EDT
|Bills
|Giants and their overpaid QB stink. Daboll going from coach of the year to the toilet bowl.
|BuffaloBS2022 | 21:19 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas' D has been so opportunistic tonight. They're playing lights out, making every big play they can. It's crazy.
|ClutchPass | 21:20 EDT
|They’re the best D in football
|ToadLicker | 21:20 EDT
|Giants
|Good night everyone!! I'll be in to dump on the team tomorrow smfh they are trash trash trash
|BigBlueBallaz | 21:22 EDT
|Steelers
|We weren’t this bad
|Yinzer. | 21:22 EDT
|Steelers
|At this point in our game we had -3 yards of offense and 3 punts.
|Toronto Steeler Fan | 21:22 EDT
|Steelers
|We were only down by 20 though
|Yinzer. | 21:24 EDT
|(8:07) T.Pollard right end for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 26 - NYG 0
|Giants
|I think I’m gonna move to South America and herd Llamas. Somewhere without TV reception or internet connections. Get back to the land, you know?
|Century Milstead | 21:23 EDT
|Giants
|There is no way you can argue anything but McCarthy 100% outcoaching the Giants. This was literally what he said he was going to do when he fired Kellen Moore. He said he was going to do exactly this.
|Begiant | 21:23 EDT
|Giants
|I couldn’t have dreamed up a worse start to the season. Utterly disgusting.
|DeacNJ1 | 21:23 EDT
|Eagles
|Giants on pace for -57 net yards passing . I hate when Cowboys have any measure of success, but this is just too funny.
|fareastfan | 21:24 EDT
|Giants
|Thibideux and Neal are both busts. Maybe our GM isn’t so smart after all. These are 5th and 7th overall picks respectively. And they are both undeserving of even a second day pick.
|Moon Bars | 21:25 EDT
|Giants
|I get that everyone is due for an ass whoopin every once in a while, but damn, first game of the season?
|Ascherr82 | 21:25 EDT
|Chiefs
|Dallas defense is really good. If Dak get his things together they might be better than Philly this season
|Mcmanam | 21:25 EDT
|Eagles
|I hope that the Giants are just that bad, if not, that Dallas defense looks scary good. Parsons in beast mode already.
|Nectir | 21:25 EDT
|Giants
|Not even with Ben Mcadoo and Pat Shurmur did I see this clown show.
|DarkSideBlue | 21:26 EDT
|Giants
|They have to get the ball out in 1.5 seconds
|Fran10 | 21:28 EDT
|Giants
|So they putting in the backups already no wonder we moving the ball
|Giantstep | 21:29 EDT
|Giants
|Cowboys are already resting starters lol
|Polsdofer | 21:29 EDT
|Giants
|Say what u want about the OL. But Jones is rattled and looks horrible
|ToadLicker | 21:30 EDT
|Lol. For running for his life. There are 2-3 pass rushers in his face before he can plant his foot on drop back
|Ughagain | 21:30 EDT
|Giants
|Every single dropback is a pressure situation.
|Fran10 | 21:31 EDT
|The Communards
|Look like Dallas may be good this year…Giants DL is pretty good
|WashNDUNC | 21:31 EDT
|Giants
|Remember....we turned our back on a HOF QB and not only wasted the SIXTH pick in the draft on this freaking bum but we gave him 40 million because of his "best season" of 15 TD passes in 16 games.
|sexyscottish | 21:32 EDT
|Giants
|I know it's against the law to criticize Jones but maybe, just maybe, it would have been a good idea to get a QB you could describe with better than "Probably okay, I guess".
|Bellomy150 | 21:32 EDT
|Giants
|Getting laughed out of our own building. Again.
|Danny Dimes | 21:33 EDT
|Giants
|They are preparing the participation trophies for the Giants players for after the game.
|Moon Bars | 21:34 EDT
|Giants
|Did the cowboys really just pull Parsons to rest him towards the half -- against these Giants?! LOL ugh...this is laughable
|NYJG | 21:34 EDT
|Two Minute Warning
|Giants
|After all the "improvements" This offense actually looks worse than it did last year.
|Doctor Al | 21:36 EDT
|Giants
|Commercials are better than the game, so there's that.
|BubbaSatori | 21:36 EDT
|Giants
|I hope the NFL really starts to investigate why they put a crime show on prime time TV.
|GiantBeing | 21:37 EDT
|(2:00) D.Jones sacked at DAL 19 for -5 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Giants
|Evan Neal just got manhandled by *checks notes* DORANCE ARMSTRONG??
|TraumaHawk94 | 21:38 EDT
|Giants
|Armstrong has beat both tackles. He is a backup
|footballbizzybody1 | 21:38 EDT
|Giants
|Least we'll get 3
|AL_Joe.NY | 21:40 EDT
|(1:10) NYG field goal is No Good
|Giants
|Honestly, just invoke the mercy rule and cancel the game
|TraumaHawk94 | 21:41 EDT
|Giants
|Okay, I yield, we aren't winning this game.
|Metalgarn | 21:41 EDT
|Giants
|Brian Daboll might have an aneurysm before this game ends.
|Century Milstead | 21:42 EDT
|Might be a group event
|Blues | 21:42 EDT
|Jets
|Giants look like dog excrement.
|Huge Jets Fan | 21:42 EDT
|Giants
|The Eagles are gonna look past us. To like, three seasons from now…
|Realist-Optimist | 21:43 EDT
|Giants
|Jones is getting pressured nearly 70% of dropbacks....why is it so hard for us to find offensive lineman whereas the Cowboys get all pro after all pro.....ugh
|Ravenfire | 21:44 EDT
|The Commodores
|Our O-line will not hold up to Dallas' front 7
|FanInKY | 21:46 EDT
|DAL punts
|Giants
|DJ a 12.2 rating. That has to be an NFL record
|Doctor Al | 21:47 EDT
|Giants
|Finally forced a punt
|GiantIrishFB | 21:47 EDT
|Giants
|Team just looks so slow compared to Dallas.
|Fran10 | 21:47 EDT
|Jets
|Merciless boos incoming for big blue
|Perpetual.Disappointment | 21:48 EDT
|Giants
|The Cowboys know the Giants are a soft and mentally weak team and the Giants know it too.
|Begiant | 21:50 EDT
|Giants
|Maybe I’ll take up needlepoint. I’ve always admired needlepoint.
|Century Milstead | 21:50 EDT
|Giants
|Even with blocking Jones is terrible.
|sexyscottish | 21:51 EDT
|(:37) (Shotgun) D.Jones sacked at NYG 22 for -7 yards (O.Odighizuwa)
|Giants
|That sack is on Jones. Get rid of the ball bro
|Begiant | 21:52 EDT
|Giants
|0 completions to a WR. $40 million well spent
|GiantIrishFB | 21:52 EDT
|Giants
|Boos are raining down from the stands
|shankapotamus | 21:52 EDT
|End Of Half
|Giants
|That commercial just told me that 80% of NFL players choose the Sleep Number bed. The other 20% must play for the Giants.
|rocketcoe | 21:53 EDT
|Giants
|The Jones defenders are really out in full force. It’s apparently everyone else’s fault but his. Blame the janitors while you’re at it.
|Griddy313 | 21:58 EDT
|Did you see the bathrooms?! Talk about an offense
|Knightof11 | 22:00 EDT
|Giants
|DANIEL JONES, GET READY TO LEARN CHINESE BUDDY
|JerryReesesPieces | 22:00 EDT
|Giants
|In the OL’s defense, not everyone likes touching other men who are running at them.
|rocketcoe | 22:22 EDT
|Giants
|The Cowboys have an UDFA at RT who is wildly outplaying our top 10 pick at RT.
|blusky4days | 22:22 EDT
|Giants
|Who knew our week 2 game vs the lowly Cardinals would be the "tank for Caleb" game??
|sexyscottish | 22:03 EDT
|Giants
|I like the Giants’ commitment to the old 16-game season, but the fans thought this was Week 1.
|rocketcoe | 22:03 EDT
|Giants
|It is all made worse by the number of Cowboy fans. Season ticket holders should be ashamed
|JurisDoctor81 | 22:05 EDT
|The Commandos
|Soooo glad we don't see Dallas until Thanksgiving.
|gusbus9000 | 22:06 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Giants
|For the sake of consistency, let’s give up an 80-yard TD drive here.
|rocketcoe | 22:07 EDT
|Giants
|Look at what a good O-line does
|JudgeIsMyFavoriteOgre | 22:08 EDT
|Pollard untouched for 20 yards. That play looked like a scrimmage play.
|blusky4days | 22:09 EDT
|It was so well blocked
|JudgeIsMyFavoriteOgre | 22:09 EDT
|Giants
|@Ed, don’t even write an article about this game tomorrow. Take the day off, fans will be here commenting anyway. You can’t write anything that’ll truly sum up WTF happened.
|Deliguy | 22:11 EDT
|Jets
|Recovered that too, lol. Boy, Miami and the Cowboys are going to be trouble for us.
|razmataaz | 22:11 EDT
|Giants
|There were people here who were convinced that Jones>>>>Dak
|BrooklynBlue | 22:12 EDT
|Giants
|Cowboys O-line moves like elephants, our O-line are hamsters.
|LegionofBlue14 | 22:12 EDT
|(10:05) T.Pollard right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 33 - NYG 0
|Giants
|Way to come out and play for pride.
|DeacNJ1 | 22:12 EDT
|Giants
|Absolutely dominated
|IronGiant18 | 22:12 EDT
|Giants
|I actually convinced myself we were going to win this game. I legitimately believed that.
|Century Milstead | 22:13 EDT
|Steelers
|Biadasz is a free agent at the end of this year. He will only be 26 years old. And the Steelers should absolutely target him.
|Steel34Defense | 22:13 EDT
|Eagles
|The NY Giants should just burn the film of this game after it's over.
|A Graham Short | 22:13 EDT
|Giants
|Defense is putting the Cowboys kicker under a lot of pressure making him kick all this XPs. This will wear him out of the course of the season.
Chess not checkers.
|rocketcoe | 22:14 EDT
|Giants
|Maybe the Cowboys are just the best team in the league
|Giantknickmets | 22:14 EDT
|Giants
|Thibs can't even hold the shoe of Parsons.
|Giantstep | 22:16 EDT
|(7:32) D.Jones sacked at NYG 33 for -4 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|Giants
|Oline has quit
|shankapotamus | 22:20 EDT
|Giants
|Pull Jones
|JudgeIsMyFavoriteOgre | 22:20 EDT
|Giants
|Daniel Jones is an offbrand version of Eli Manning.
|Darksealer14 | 22:20 EDT
|(6:09) D.Jones sacked at NYG 32 for -3 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Saints
|How may times are they going to sack Jones?
|DamnSkippy70816 | 22:20 EDT
|Eagles
|Daniel Jones had 7 completions. He’s been sacked 6 times
|JasonB | 22:20 EDT
|He's passed for 50 and only lost 38 on sacks, so net positive! #DesperateSilverLinings
|Varjak76 | 22:25 EDT
|Giants
|6sacka!!!!! 6!!!!!!!!! With 25 min to go
|costanza! | 22:21 EDT
|Jets
|Please football gods, don't let us embarrass ourselves on national TV tomorrow night like this.
|JoCaT33 | 22:21 EDT
|NYG punt
|Giants
|I'm hoping the Cowboys put their 2nd team in soon so this looks competitive for the last few minutes at least.
|Giantswin5th | 22:26 EDT
|Giants
|Just wanna see if we're gonna score ... this is sad
|AL_Joe.NY | 22:27 EDT
|Jets
|Hopefully Dallas after this beat down will relax this week. Think they’re UberGood for next weeks matchup.
|razmataaz | 22:27 EDT
|Giants
|Week 1 - where the optimism of summer goes to die.
|icyhand2000 | 22:28 EDT
|Giants
|Tanking is not out of the question
|jerseynetz | 22:28 EDT
|Giants
|I'm giving away my new 95 inch flatscreen. Only has 33 points and six sacks on it. Few pixels are out due to errant beer bottles.
|Gridiron Hero | 22:29 EDT
|Giants
|Evan Neal is off to a slow start like the Hindenburg got off to a slow start.
|atl23 | 22:31 EDT
|Giants
|Give McCarthy credit. One, his team was super prepared, and two, he is handling this domination with class. Imagine Sirianna’s chest bumps and faces to the cameras.
|Coolbreeze4053 | 22:31 EDT
|Giants
|Well guys, it was a lot of fun pretending with you the last few months. We all knew it had to get real eventually.
|GiantsFirst | 22:32 EDT
|Jets
|If the Dallas oline is this good all year then the Cowboys are gonna look really good
|IMissFatRex | 22:32 EDT
|Jets
|Would it be insulting to stick Trey Lance in now?
|Afterburners | 22:33 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas totally, utterly DOMINATED the trenches.....AGAIN!
|BlueBucky | 22:34 EDT
|Giants
|Make it 40-0 so it really stings.
|Doctor Al | 22:34 EDT
|DAL punts
|Giants
|Why is he designing runs for the $40MM QB right now. Unbelievable.
|dg27 | 22:37 EDT
|Giants
|Campbell did a good job of trying to catch that with both hands far apart.
|rocketcoe | 22:39 EDT
|Giants
|Giants entire WR corps is 2 catches for 10 yards… interesting
|ToadLicker | 22:40 EDT
|Giants
|We might not score. Lord knows ... we really might not score.
|AL_Joe.NY | 22:40 EDT
|(:02) 4th-and-8: D.Jones pass incomplete, Turnover on downs.
|Jets
|Wooooof. Just woof. Cowboys are going to be riding high when we go down to Dallas.
|TheDefenseLeveler | 22:42 EDT
|Giants
|40-0 coming up.
|64 Year Fan | 22:43 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|(11:37) K.Turpin left end for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 40 - NYG 0
|Giants
|One of the keys to the game was stopping Kavontae Turpin. We failed. TD Dallas.
|rocketcoe | 22:48 EDT
|Giants
|I don't even think they're gonna let us score.
|AL_Joe.NY | 22:50 EDT
|(11:31) D.Jones pass short left to I.Hodgins, FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-I.Mukuamu
|Giants
|Jesus, Mary and Joseph!
|64 Year Fan | 22:52 EDT
|Giants
|They are the worst team in the NFL. It’s a complete embarrassment.
|Eflowers | 22:52 EDT
|Giants
|Dak owes us child support.
|rocketcoe | 22:54 EDT
|Jets
|Is it still raining, or is that Giants fan tears??
|Swiggy_Brooks | 22:54 EDT
|The Comptrollers
|This is just about the most humiliating performance imaginable in primetime.
|Eboracum | 22:54 EDT
|Giants
|I've never experienced a 50-0 game before but the way these guys are playing I'm rooting for it now.
|Hojo3030 | 22:56 EDT
|DAL punts
|Giants
|I don’t know who has had a better game: The Cowboys punter or the voice in the Giants OL that screams “Give up.”
|rocketcoe | 22:58 EDT
|Giants
|Call Tom Brady
|HBK99 | 22:58 EDT
|Giants
|The starters deserve this, put them back out there.
|Giantstep | 22:59 EDT
|Giants
|My plans to buy new Giants gear went out the door like fans at halftime
|GiantBeing | 23:00 EDT
|Giants
|The Giants arent blocking they are escorting the Cowboys to Jones.
|LegionofBlue14 | 23:02 EDT
|Giants
|What are the best brown paper bags to wear over your head when it’s raining that hard?
|ronjohnson | 23:23 EDT
|Giants
|Game should end 40-0. Daniel Jones contract versus his value in rain.
|axmanchops | 23:06 EDT
|The Comedians
|I don't know how people can say the RB market is down when Daniel Jones is getting $40M/year.
|Eboracum | 23:06 EDT
|(5:27) D.Jones sacked at NYG 34 for -8 yards (C.Golston).
|Giants
|Get. Jones. Out. Of. The. Game.
|Brady's Bane | 23:08 EDT
|The Combobulators
|Aaron Rodgers about to ask for a trade before next week.
|gusbus9000 | 23:10 EDT
|Giants
|Dal Backups > Giants whole team. Honestly.
|NYJG | 23:11 EDT
|Bills
|Imagine if we had Dan Quinn as DC the last 2 years. We’d likely have 2 Super Bowl victories.
|SlappyMcPappy | 23:11 EDT
|Jets
|Trey Lance should be playing at this point.
|JetNut | 23:12 EDT
|Giants
|Giants should be 0-2 after this game. They deserve an extra L.
|Jewblue | 23:13 EDT
|(3:16) 4th-nd-14: D.Jones pass incomplete, Turnover on downs
|(1:14) 4th-and-4: C.Rush pass incomplete, Turnover on downs
|Giants
|Now Tyrod is out there lol
|IronGiant18 | 23:17 EDT
|Giants
|Cowboys are trying to sack everybody. The popcorn guy better watch his arse.
|Wayward_Son | 23:17 EDT
|End of Game
