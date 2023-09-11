Second Quarter

Giants Are we typically low on fan attendance in MetLife? Never been to a live game before but it seems like Dallas got some serious presence

RussellStringerBell | 21:06 EDT

Giants Everyone needs to relax, it's early. Let's see if the coaching can out coach McCarthy

Ravenfire | 21:06 EDT

Giants I'm so tired of the Cowboys making us look like a High School Team

Doctor Al | 21:06 EDT

Giants I cannot stand defenders hitting someone and then boasting and celebrating. You let up a first down. You look like a damn clown.

Do0msday | 21:09 EDT

Giants WTH is Hawkins celebrating? They got a first down

jerseynetz | 21:10 EDT

(11:00) B.Aubrey 38 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 19 - NYG 0

Giants Anyone else tired of opening with the Cowboys?

Brady's Bane | 21:12 EDT

Giants No panic...give them 3, score a td and we're right back in it

BigBlueBallaz | 21:12 EDT

Giants Damn he can kick

Giantknickmets | 21:12 EDT

Giants Will Jones get one clean pocket the entire game?

Gintdiehard | 21:14 EDT

Giants Every year, on national TV, we get embarrassed by the Cowboys. Twice.

Daitong | 21:15 EDT

(10:55) D.Jones INTERCEPTED by S.Gilmore

Giants Even in my nightmares, it wasn’t this freking bad

Ughagain | 21:17 EDT

Giants You’ve got to be kidding me

DeacNJ1 | 21:17 EDT

Giants LOL a TD!??! Yall are absolutely crazy

jerseynetz | 21:17 EDT

Giants Annnnnd there it is..

hp b | 21:17 EDT

Giants Ok back to doing my laundry...

Scepter | 21:17 EDT

Giants This team is a joke

TraumaHawk94 | 21:17 EDT

Jets Danny Dimes might get into positive posting yards before halftime... maybe

Rampantjet22 | 21:17 EDT

Giants We could have had Micah Parsons...I'd take him anyday over Darren Waller and Aaron Robinson

TraumaHawk94 | 21:19 EDT

That Brandin Cooks trade was beautiful no gonna lie.

Begiant | 21:19 EDT

And the Gilmore trade….

ToadLicker | 21:20 EDT

Bills Giants and their overpaid QB stink. Daboll going from coach of the year to the toilet bowl.

BuffaloBS2022 | 21:19 EDT

Giants Dallas' D has been so opportunistic tonight. They're playing lights out, making every big play they can. It's crazy.

ClutchPass | 21:20 EDT

They’re the best D in football

ToadLicker | 21:20 EDT

Giants Good night everyone!! I'll be in to dump on the team tomorrow smfh they are trash trash trash

BigBlueBallaz | 21:22 EDT

Steelers We weren’t this bad

Yinzer. | 21:22 EDT

Steelers At this point in our game we had -3 yards of offense and 3 punts.

Toronto Steeler Fan | 21:22 EDT

Steelers We were only down by 20 though

Yinzer. | 21:24 EDT

(8:07) T.Pollard right end for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

DAL 26 - NYG 0

Giants I think I’m gonna move to South America and herd Llamas. Somewhere without TV reception or internet connections. Get back to the land, you know?

Century Milstead | 21:23 EDT

Giants There is no way you can argue anything but McCarthy 100% outcoaching the Giants. This was literally what he said he was going to do when he fired Kellen Moore. He said he was going to do exactly this.

Begiant | 21:23 EDT

Giants I couldn’t have dreamed up a worse start to the season. Utterly disgusting.

DeacNJ1 | 21:23 EDT

Eagles Giants on pace for -57 net yards passing . I hate when Cowboys have any measure of success, but this is just too funny.

fareastfan | 21:24 EDT

Giants Thibideux and Neal are both busts. Maybe our GM isn’t so smart after all. These are 5th and 7th overall picks respectively. And they are both undeserving of even a second day pick.

Moon Bars | 21:25 EDT

Giants I get that everyone is due for an ass whoopin every once in a while, but damn, first game of the season?

Ascherr82 | 21:25 EDT

Chiefs Dallas defense is really good. If Dak get his things together they might be better than Philly this season

Mcmanam | 21:25 EDT

Eagles I hope that the Giants are just that bad, if not, that Dallas defense looks scary good. Parsons in beast mode already.

Nectir | 21:25 EDT

Giants Not even with Ben Mcadoo and Pat Shurmur did I see this clown show.

DarkSideBlue | 21:26 EDT

Giants They have to get the ball out in 1.5 seconds

Fran10 | 21:28 EDT

Giants So they putting in the backups already no wonder we moving the ball

Giantstep | 21:29 EDT

Giants Cowboys are already resting starters lol

Polsdofer | 21:29 EDT

Giants Say what u want about the OL. But Jones is rattled and looks horrible

ToadLicker | 21:30 EDT

Lol. For running for his life. There are 2-3 pass rushers in his face before he can plant his foot on drop back

Ughagain | 21:30 EDT

Giants Every single dropback is a pressure situation.

Fran10 | 21:31 EDT

The Communards Look like Dallas may be good this year…Giants DL is pretty good

WashNDUNC | 21:31 EDT

Giants Remember....we turned our back on a HOF QB and not only wasted the SIXTH pick in the draft on this freaking bum but we gave him 40 million because of his "best season" of 15 TD passes in 16 games.

sexyscottish | 21:32 EDT

Giants I know it's against the law to criticize Jones but maybe, just maybe, it would have been a good idea to get a QB you could describe with better than "Probably okay, I guess".

Bellomy150 | 21:32 EDT

Giants Getting laughed out of our own building. Again.

Danny Dimes | 21:33 EDT

Giants They are preparing the participation trophies for the Giants players for after the game.

Moon Bars | 21:34 EDT

Giants Did the cowboys really just pull Parsons to rest him towards the half -- against these Giants?! LOL ugh...this is laughable

NYJG | 21:34 EDT

Two Minute Warning

Giants After all the "improvements" This offense actually looks worse than it did last year.

Doctor Al | 21:36 EDT

Giants Commercials are better than the game, so there's that.

BubbaSatori | 21:36 EDT

Giants I hope the NFL really starts to investigate why they put a crime show on prime time TV.

GiantBeing | 21:37 EDT

(2:00) D.Jones sacked at DAL 19 for -5 yards (D.Armstrong).

Giants Evan Neal just got manhandled by *checks notes* DORANCE ARMSTRONG??

TraumaHawk94 | 21:38 EDT

Giants Armstrong has beat both tackles. He is a backup

footballbizzybody1 | 21:38 EDT

Giants Least we'll get 3

AL_Joe.NY | 21:40 EDT

(1:10) NYG field goal is No Good

Giants Honestly, just invoke the mercy rule and cancel the game

TraumaHawk94 | 21:41 EDT

Giants Okay, I yield, we aren't winning this game.

Metalgarn | 21:41 EDT

Giants Brian Daboll might have an aneurysm before this game ends.

Century Milstead | 21:42 EDT

Might be a group event

Blues | 21:42 EDT

Jets Giants look like dog excrement.

Huge Jets Fan | 21:42 EDT

Giants The Eagles are gonna look past us. To like, three seasons from now…

Realist-Optimist | 21:43 EDT

Giants Jones is getting pressured nearly 70% of dropbacks....why is it so hard for us to find offensive lineman whereas the Cowboys get all pro after all pro.....ugh

Ravenfire | 21:44 EDT

The Commodores Our O-line will not hold up to Dallas' front 7

FanInKY | 21:46 EDT

DAL punts

Giants DJ a 12.2 rating. That has to be an NFL record

Doctor Al | 21:47 EDT

Giants Finally forced a punt

GiantIrishFB | 21:47 EDT

Giants Team just looks so slow compared to Dallas.

Fran10 | 21:47 EDT

Jets Merciless boos incoming for big blue

Perpetual.Disappointment | 21:48 EDT

Giants The Cowboys know the Giants are a soft and mentally weak team and the Giants know it too.

Begiant | 21:50 EDT

Giants Maybe I’ll take up needlepoint. I’ve always admired needlepoint.

Century Milstead | 21:50 EDT

Giants Even with blocking Jones is terrible.

sexyscottish | 21:51 EDT

(:37) (Shotgun) D.Jones sacked at NYG 22 for -7 yards (O.Odighizuwa)

Giants That sack is on Jones. Get rid of the ball bro

Begiant | 21:52 EDT

Giants 0 completions to a WR. $40 million well spent

GiantIrishFB | 21:52 EDT

Giants Boos are raining down from the stands

shankapotamus | 21:52 EDT

End Of Half

Giants That commercial just told me that 80% of NFL players choose the Sleep Number bed. The other 20% must play for the Giants.

rocketcoe | 21:53 EDT

Giants The Jones defenders are really out in full force. It’s apparently everyone else’s fault but his. Blame the janitors while you’re at it.

Griddy313 | 21:58 EDT

Did you see the bathrooms?! Talk about an offense

Knightof11 | 22:00 EDT

Giants DANIEL JONES, GET READY TO LEARN CHINESE BUDDY

JerryReesesPieces | 22:00 EDT

Giants In the OL’s defense, not everyone likes touching other men who are running at them.

rocketcoe | 22:22 EDT

Giants The Cowboys have an UDFA at RT who is wildly outplaying our top 10 pick at RT.

blusky4days | 22:22 EDT

Giants Who knew our week 2 game vs the lowly Cardinals would be the "tank for Caleb" game??

sexyscottish | 22:03 EDT

Giants I like the Giants’ commitment to the old 16-game season, but the fans thought this was Week 1.

rocketcoe | 22:03 EDT

Giants It is all made worse by the number of Cowboy fans. Season ticket holders should be ashamed

JurisDoctor81 | 22:05 EDT

The Commandos Soooo glad we don't see Dallas until Thanksgiving.