The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in their home opener and things may look a lot different than we have all been anticipating for some time.

Early on in Monday night’s game between the Jets and Buffalo Bills, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with injury. At the time of this writing there is still no exact report on the severity of it, but Rodgers was ruled out of the game before halftime and NFL insider Adam Schefter noted the number of “not good” signs encircling the situation for New York.

The Jets traded for Rodgers in the offseason and outfitted their team with all sorts of things that he prefers (Nathaniel Hackett, Randal Cobb, etc etc) obviously in the name of maximizing their opportunity this season with him at the helm. Seeing him go down with an injury was quite jarring.

While our hope is always that all players recover as soon as possible and we are clearly hoping this is the case for Rodgers, the football reality of this is that the Cowboys do indeed host the Jets on Sunday afternoon. Former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson took over for Rodgers and would seemingly get the nod if he was unable to go, obviously we will keep everyone updated on the situation as the week unfolds.

For what it is worth the Cowboys opened as 3-point favorites against the Jets but in the aftermath of the Rodgers injury DraftKings Sportsbook has removed the game from their listing. Clearly they are assessing the situation like the rest of the NFL world.