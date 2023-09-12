The Dallas Cowboys typically aren't a team that like to part ways with their draft picks, instead using them to build the roster through the NFL draft each year. That strategy has paid off for them as they have become one of the league's best organizations at building through the draft, but this offseason they did something a little out of character by acquiring a few players via trade.

So far, the Cowboys have acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, cornerback Noah Igbinoghne, and quarterback Trey Lance via trade. All four of them suited up in the season opener against the New York Giants, however, Trey Lance was technically inactive but in uniform thanks to the NFL's new QB3 rule. Judging by their performance Sunday night, Dallas has acquired some impact players for this season.

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghene arrived in Dallas as part of a player for player swap with the Miami Dolphins. The Cowboys sent CB Kelvin Joseph to Miami in exchange for Igbinoghene as both teams were making cuts to get under the league mandated 53-man limit. Sunday night, No. 19 made his impact felt by being the direct beneficiary of Juanyeh Thomas' blocked field goal. To Igbinoghene’s credit, he scooped up the ball and went untouched while making a beeline for the end zone. It's unknown what he'll accomplish from here on out, but he's already making his impact felt with a heads-up play on special teams.

Cowboys S Juanyeh Thomas blocked Giants FG. CB Noah Igbinoghene returns it 58 yards for a TD. PAT no good.



Who had Igbinoghene scoring Cowboys' first TD? You're lying if you say you did..



Cowboys up 6-0pic.twitter.com/PQTlQ6RWWn — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 11, 2023

CB Stephon Gilmore

The Cowboys facilitated a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire cornerback Stephan Gilmore for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. After the revolving door Dallas had to deal with opposite Trevon Diggs last season, Gilmore was expected to not only solidify the CB spot vacated by Anthony Brown and others, but upgrade it as well. The five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2019) did just that in his debut with the Cowboys. He made multiple plays all over the field in the passing game and also was able to secure his first interception playing with a star on his helmet. Expect more of this moving forward.

WR Brandin Cooks

Back in March the Cowboys struck a deal with the Houston Texans to acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks for a 2023 fifth-round pick this year and a 2024 sixth-round pick next year. The impact he made Sunday night against the New York Giants wasn't as noticeable due in large part to the Cowboys playing with a lead all night and not throwing the ball much, but he was impactful nonetheless. He made a clutch catch to convert a 4th-and-3 play and also drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-12. He should continue to be a difference maker this year and an key component to Dallas' aerial attack.