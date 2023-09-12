Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets, 2023 NFL Week 2

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs Jets in NFL Week 2 as Dallas hosts New York on Sunday afternoon.

There are three games taking place in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season between two undefeated teams. As fate would have it, the Dallas Cowboys are playing in one of them.

Sunday afternoon will see Dallas do their best to finish off their Sinatra Style start to the season. The Cowboys beat the New York Giants by a score of 40-0 on Sunday night and look to take care of the New York Jets in their home opener at AT&T Stadium.

Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa and so many others did their best to flex the muscles of the Cowboys defense last week but the likes of Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Co. helped put together an efficient performance on offense. Needless to say the hype is high around Dallas right now.

Of course the Jets are at the center of one of the biggest stories in the NFL right now with quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a torn Achilles in the season opener. Zach Wilson will be under center for the Jets on Sunday and try to make things work with Garrett Wilson while Quinnen Williams and his friends try to mitigate damage on the other side.

The Cowboys are looking to get to 2-0 for the first time since 2019 when they started 3-0 before losing three games in a row with the third coming against the Jets in the last matchup between the two teams. Time will tell what this season has in store for them.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Spotify.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.