The Dallas Cowboys are 1-0 and are halfway home to conquering their Sinatra Style start to the 2023 NFL season: New York, New York.

Last week, Dallas blanked the New York Giants by a score of 40-0, and speaking of home this week will feature the Cowboys playing at AT&T Stadium for the first time this season as the New York Jets come to town.

Circumstances with the Jets significantly changed on Monday night, and at the time of this writing matters have changed so much that Dallas is now favored by 9.5 points, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook (Dallas opened as 3-point favorites).

Whether or not Dallas covers remains to be seen, but obviously goal number one is to win. Ahead of the game the team has released another unofficial depth chart which you can see below.

As noted this is the second unofficial depth chart of the year and if you take a look at the first one (which you can see right here) you will notice very little differences. In fact, you will notice exactly zero differences. This is the exact same thing that the Cowboys trotted out last week.

The Cowboys kept second-year offensive lineman Tyler Smith on ice last week and were rewarded with tremendous play from Chuma Edoga as a result. The Jets may be down Aaron Rodgers but still boast one of the more ferocious pass rushes across the entire league, so having Smith back in the fold would help. This depth chart does not guarantee anything of course, but it is still nice to see.