The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a huge win over one New York team, and now face another. The Cowboys 40-0 blowout of the Giants in Week 1 was a pretty stunning result, not that the Cowboys won, but the manner in which they did it.

Week 2 was supposed to be another big challenge for Dallas as they were scheduled to meet their nemesis, Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets will still be coming to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, but the injured Rodgers will be replaced by Zach Wilson.

Wilson, a fantastic Jets defense, and a quality running game, were able to overcome the highly-rated Buffalo Bills, thanks to a Josh Allen second-half meltdown. But can they pull off another win in Dallas?

We ask that question, plus we want to know which Cowboys player will score the team’s first receiving touchdown this season. Hit up the poll questions below and we will post the results later this week.

