The Dallas Cowboys should feel pretty good about where they are entering their first practice of the week. Having rained on the New York Giants’ parade in a literal and metaphorical sense, to the tune of a 40-0 embarrassment of their rivals, the Cowboys look to this week confidently on where they stand. They did not have offensive guard Tyler Smith available in last week’s contest. Also, Dallas was without Donovan Wilson who was sidelined with a calf injury. Needless to say the Cowboys fared well without those core players.

However, this week starts on a cautious note. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was a surprise DNP as he was withheld from practice with a knee injury. This is a surprise considering the Cowboys didn’t have any new injuries to report following their game against the New York Giants. Furthermore, Tyler Smith and Donovan Wilson have not returned to practice, still recovering from their ailments last week.

Additionally, things are not as well for the New York Jets, who announced Aaron Rodgers is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, which is a huge loss for the Jets. However, aside from Rodgers, the Jets are healthy for the remainder of their roster with one exception. Per CBS Sports, running back Breece Hall was listed as a limited participant with a knee injury but as of now doesn’t seem as if it is anything that would keep him out of this week’s game.