The Dallas Cowboys showed their dominance on Sunday night when they thrashed the New York Giants 40-0 on national television. The team goes into this week with another New York matchup, this time with the Jets.

This matchup had been highly anticipated by the national media ahead of the season. Another Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy showdown, this time playing in Dallas. Unfortunately, things took a turn on Monday Night Football when Rodgers tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills. It has since been confirmed that Rodgers will miss the remainder of the season, setting up a matchup with QB Zach Wilson on Sunday.

The betting odds have swayed largely to the Cowboys favor since Rodgers’ injury. As of Wednesday, the Jets are currently +9.5 underdogs. While defending Wilson may seem less intimidating than Rodgers, the Jets still have a suffocating defense. They gave Bills QB Josh Allen numerous problems in their matchup, leading to Allen turning the ball over four times. The Cowboys will have to be cautious with the football, have more efficiency on offense, and put their defense in a position to control the game.

How do you feel ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Jets? Should this be an easy win for the Cowboys, or are you concerned that this could be a trap game for the team?

