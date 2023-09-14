Might be best to let other teams handle their own internal business.

Micah Parsons joined the chorus of observers confused as to why Daniel Jones wasn’t pulled — for his own protection — from the Giants’ historic season-opening loss to the Cowboys. With Parsons leading the charge, Dallas sacked Jones seven times and constantly pressured the New York quarterback in Sunday night’s 40-0 blowout. But despite the lopsided score and their inability to handle the Cowboys’ pass rush, the Giants kept Jones in the game until their final possession — a decision that drew widespread criticism. “It’s called protecting your guy — something I thought the Giants should have done,” Parsons said Tuesday on his “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast. “I don’t think Daniel Jones should have been in that game in the fourth quarter. “I thought they should have protected him and pulled him out. Barring injury, their season would be over without Daniel Jones.”

The Cowboys tight ends need to ply better after a poor showing in New York.

I don’t want to put a damper on what was an impressive blowout win, but the negative that stood out to me was the passes that the tight ends failed to haul in. I know the rainy night played a part, but is this a concern at all going forward? – Joey Langton/Many, LA Nick Harris: I wouldn’t necessarily call this a concern right now, but I would characterize it as something I’m keeping a closer eye on going into week two. In Jake Ferguson’s case specifically, I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt after hauling in every single target that he had last year from Dak Prescott. Sunday night is an exception to what has so far been a sure-handed young career from Ferguson. For Hendershot, his receiving abilities remain reliable in my book because, again, what we saw throughout the course of last year. Going into week two with the rain not playing a factor, I expect the tight end group to have a better day. They’re a well-coached group with potential to get better with every game that passes this season. Nick Eatman: It hasn’t been a concern at Oxnard, where the weather was pretty perfect and the defense they were facing was a lot better. So for now, I would not be concerned by that. And we know Dak will throw the ball to the tight ends so I’m sure this will be a non-issue moving forward. If Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb are going to be the playmakers we think they’re going to be for this offense, and Tony Pollard and the other backs showcase their speed, the tight ends are going to be open and stay open. I still think Ferguson is going to get more than 50 catches this season.

Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers were bonding his offseason,

FOR THE JETS and Rodgers, his connection with Wilson could prove critical. Rodgers said at the end of the preseason that the most important relationship he has made on the team is with the third-year quarterback out of BYU. “I love him, I really do,” Rodgers said. “I feel like part of my role here is to help get his confidence back.” Rodgers has taken Wilson under his wing and helped prepare him to take the baton, which came sooner than either expected Monday night. “A lot of emotions,” Wilson said. “Week 1, opening day, trying to learn as much as I can from this guy, but I’ve also got to make sure I’m ready to go. Lot of emotions, you’ve got to be able to try and stay calm and go out there and try and perform the best you can.” Wilson came away with the overtime win over the Super Bowl-hopeful Buffalo Bills, which could be a testament to Rodgers, who has said Wilson could be the starter after him for the next 10 years or more.

Hopefully just a vet day off for Brandin Cooks.

Cowboys starting left guard Tyler Smith remained out of practice Wednesday. The Cowboys held only a walkthrough, but Smith did not participate as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. He missed all three practices last week and did not play the season opener, with veteran Chuma Edoga taking his place. It was the first missed game for Smith. Receiver Brandin Cooks has a knee injury that kept him out Wednesday. Cooks played 34 of 58 snaps in his Cowboys’ debut and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Jets sniffing around for Cooper Rush?

Now that Aaron Rodgers is out for the season, the New York Jets are scrambling to find another quarterback to be Zach Wilson’s backup. Rumors are they are making phone calls to everyone, from retired players like Tom Brady to teams like the Dallas Cowboys, inquiring if they may be interested in a trade. {...} Rush kept the Cowboys in the playoff hunt while Prescott recovered; the Jets are looking for a similar ending for them. But when asked if the Jets had contacted the Cowboys about a possible trade, owner Jerry Jones fell just short of saying no. “I can’t imagine what it would be [to make that type of trade]. But the facts are, just as they do, we could need Rush in a play. And we did last year. We did the year before. Boy, especially when you got all the promise we got, to compromise yourself with the depth at that position would be very unlikely,” Jones said via 105.3 The Fan.

