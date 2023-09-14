On Wednesday, we got a few updates on the injury front for the Dallas Cowboys, and it provided some new stress as Brandin Cooks’ name was brought up.

There was no real sense of panic for Dallas given that Wednesday was not a tried and true practice, but on Thursday morning there were reports that Cooks is dealing with a sprained MCL.

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks is dealing with a sprained MCL, per source https://t.co/PAJq9e1WDA — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 14, 2023

Initially the hope from fans was that Cooks was given a sort of ‘veteran rest day’ on Wednesday, but that is now clearly not the case. While there is no need to panic, this is obviously something that Dallas is going to have to monitor for the foreseeable future. Minor sprains can heal in a matter of days or a week or so, but more severe strains can take weeks to heal. At this time we don’t know the severity.

Cooks had two receptions in Week 1 (off of four targets) for 22 yards, but also drew a massive pass interference penalty thanks to his savvy understanding of how to work against defenses. If he does have to miss any time, even just one game, it will obviously open the door for training camp standout Jalen Tolbert to prove that he is indeed ready to roll in his second NFL season. But the Cowboys could also call on KaVontae Turpin to assume many of the snaps.

Update: 1:24pm ET

According to The Dallas Morning News it is a Grade 1 MCL sprain for Cooks.

Grade 1 MCL sprain for Brandin Cooks, multiple people w/ knowledge of injury said.



His ability to play this week is in question, but can’t be ruled out. This is not considered a multi-week injury.



Cowboys have had players miss no time w/ this injury. Felix Jones comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/U3WrHeRQXE — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 14, 2023

We will see how the rest of the week unfolds.