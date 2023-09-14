 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injury report: Brandin Cooks MCL sprain, Zack Martin limited with groin

The latest news on Cowboys’ injuries

By LP Cruz
Syndication: The Record Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the Cowboys complete their second practice of the week, the status of several of their core players is still a mystery ahead of Sunday’s game with the New York Jets.

Tyler Smith is yet to return to practice, still dealing with lingering effects from a hamstring injury sustained last week. It’s not a given that he won’t play Sunday but two consecutive days without practicing makes tomorrow’s practice extremely crucial for his chances of playing this weekend. In a surprise twist, Zack Martin was added tp the injury report as a limited participant with a groin injury. However, Donovan Wilson did return to practice for the first time since being out with a calf strain and was limited. Also, Tyron Smith practiced fully.

Though spotted working on the side with the trainers, wide receiver Cooks was listed officially as DNP. Cooks has a grade 1 MCL sprain. As David Moore pointed out, the good news is it is not an injury that will limit Cooks for a significant length of time. Also, Cooks does have a shot of playing against New York.

Additionally, Jourdan Lewis has said he is ready to return to the field but acknowledges its the team’s decision as to when.

As for the Jets, their injury report is the same as yesterday. Breece Hall was limited with a knee injury and both Jets starting offensive tackles were also limited. Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown and have knee and shoulder injuries respectively. This could be significant if either or both are inactive on Sunday.

