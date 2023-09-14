As the Cowboys complete their second practice of the week, the status of several of their core players is still a mystery ahead of Sunday’s game with the New York Jets.

#Cowboys injury report vs. Jets:



As expected (per MM), Brandin Cooks and Tyler Smith stayed with the rehab group on Thursday.



Zack Martin (groin) limited today.



Donovan Wilson (calf) upgraded to limited in first practice since suffering injury in camp. pic.twitter.com/jGy2meHGNZ — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 14, 2023

Tyler Smith is yet to return to practice, still dealing with lingering effects from a hamstring injury sustained last week. It’s not a given that he won’t play Sunday but two consecutive days without practicing makes tomorrow’s practice extremely crucial for his chances of playing this weekend. In a surprise twist, Zack Martin was added tp the injury report as a limited participant with a groin injury. However, Donovan Wilson did return to practice for the first time since being out with a calf strain and was limited. Also, Tyron Smith practiced fully.

Grade 1 MCL sprain for Brandin Cooks, multiple people w/ knowledge of injury said.



His ability to play this week is in question, but can’t be ruled out. This is not considered a multi-week injury.



Cowboys have had players miss no time w/ this injury. Felix Jones comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/U3WrHeRQXE — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 14, 2023

Though spotted working on the side with the trainers, wide receiver Cooks was listed officially as DNP. Cooks has a grade 1 MCL sprain. As David Moore pointed out, the good news is it is not an injury that will limit Cooks for a significant length of time. Also, Cooks does have a shot of playing against New York.

Jourdan Lewis says he is “absolutely” ready to play and puts his odds of doing so at “100%”, but also notes it’s the decision of the #Cowboys — the green light being based upon their final evaluation.



He wasn’t on the Wednesday injury report. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 14, 2023

Additionally, Jourdan Lewis has said he is ready to return to the field but acknowledges its the team’s decision as to when.

As for the Jets, their injury report is the same as yesterday. Breece Hall was limited with a knee injury and both Jets starting offensive tackles were also limited. Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown and have knee and shoulder injuries respectively. This could be significant if either or both are inactive on Sunday.