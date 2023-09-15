Earlier this week we asked you some questions about the Dallas Cowboys upcoming game against the New York Jets, and a question about the franchise in general. Based on the results the team got in Week 1 versus the Giants, the results we got back from the fanbase were very positive.

It isn’t often when you can get the Cowboys fanbase to agree on anything, except that the 90s were awesome, but right now, this particular edition of the Cowboys have fans in general agreement that things are going well. We asked if you were confident the team was headed in the right direction, and 96% agreed the team was going in the right direction. That’s about as high of a number as we’ve had in these surveys.

We also asked about the results of the Week 2 game versus the Jets. Once Aaron Rodgers was lost to injury, it was obvious confidence in a victory would jump. Especially considering how many times Rodgers had ripped out the collective heart of the Cowboys fanbase over the years. We weren’t disappointed as 97% of the voters felt like Dallas was head for victory on Sunday.

Finally, we wanted to know who you thought would score the Cowboys first receiving touchdown on the year. Even though the Cowboys scored 40 points last Sunday versus the Giants, none of those points came from a receiving touchdown. They have yet to notch one on the season. Out of the candidates we offered up to score that first receiving TD, CeeDee Lamb led the poll with 40% of the vote. Interestingly, even after a poor first game catching the ball, tight end Jake Ferguson was second with 27% of the vote.

