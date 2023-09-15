We come to Week 2 in the NFL, and as usual, Week 1 held some surprises. The first week of a football season is always the hardest to predict because we just don’t know how the changes each team made in the offseason will play out. Plus, you can get a lot of sloppy, out-of-character performances from veterans who didn’t play in the preseason.

The Cowboys came out of the gate looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. The Jets lost their future Hall of Fame quarterback in the first four plays of the season. That’s quite a contrast, although you do have to give the Jets credit for overcoming and winning their game against Buffalo.

This week, the Cowboys host the Jets and Dallas is currently a 9-point favorite according to DraftKings. Is that too large of a spread for a Jets team that has an excellent defense? Let’s take a look at what some experts are thinking.

The Ringer

Here’s the thing about Zach Wilson: It’s not just that he was terrible last year. It’s that his style of play doesn’t fit with how this team can win. If he were a dink-and-dunk artist who never made a big play but also avoided mistakes, I’d be able to buy into the idea of giving him another chance. But that’s not who he is. He makes bad decisions that negate dominant defensive performances and lead to losses. We just saw this over and over again last year. Wilson repeating that type of season again will be a soul-crusher for the other players on the roster and the entire fan base. So whether it’s Philip Rivers or Jacoby Brissett or someone else, I need the Jets to do something. As for this game, the Cowboys looked incredible Sunday night, but given how good the Jets defense is, and against all of my better judgment, I’m taking the points. The pick: Jets (+9.5)

An interesting take, most have the Cowboys covering the spread, but not here.

The Sporting News

Cowboys to beat Jets Win probability: 68.8%, Cowboys With Rodgers, this might have been a different story. Or at least a closer one. The Cowboys’ utter demolition of the Giants coupled with their preseason expectations likely would have kept them as favorites over the Jets in Dallas regardless of the quarterback. But Wilson throwing passes instead of Rodgers makes the Cowboys a comfortable favorite at home.

This feels more like what we’ve been seeing, the Cowboys as a comfortable favorite because of Zach Wilson at quarterback and the problems with the Jets offensive line.

Bleacher Report

Moton doesn’t like the Jets’ chances of covering a massive spread with Wilson under center against the Dallas Cowboys, who blanked the New York Giants 40-0 in Week 1. “The Jets showed their resilience in a 22-16 overtime win over the Bills, but they won’t be able to keep pace with a more disciplined Cowboys squad. Yes, quarterback Dak Prescott tied Davis Mills for most interceptions (15) last season, but Dallas may field the only defense that’s better than the Jets’ unit. “Furthermore, unlike the Bills, the Cowboys have a solid ground attack that features Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard, who averaged five yards per carry against the Giants in Week 1. “Prescott just needs to protect the football, avoid the boneheaded mistakes that Allen made last week and hand the ball off to Pollard. The Cowboys will likely load the box against the Jets running backs and force Wilson to beat them, and he won’t be able to do it. “Gang Green’s defense will keep Dallas under 30 points, but the Jets may not score more than 10 points against the Cowboys’ stingy unit.” Score Prediction: Cowboys 23, Jets 10

Another pick for the Cowboys to cover.

CBS Sports

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET This will be Zach Wilson starting for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers went down for the season against the Bills. All he gets is to face a nasty defense that was as good as any last week. That Cowboys front will pose big problems for the Jets offensive line. The Jets defense will have to keep them in this one, but the offense will give Dallas short fields, which it will take advantage of to score points. Pick: Cowboys 26, Jets 13

Almost everywhere you look, there is little faith in the Jets, mainly because of their offensive situation. Both the Cowboys and the Jets possess great defenses, but the Cowboys offensive line is better situated to handle the pressure. And Dak Prescott is a superior QB to Zach Wilson.

