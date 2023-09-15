After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 last night to take sole lead of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys now have to hold serve when they face the New York Jets this Sunday. Though they will be without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets still pose a challenge for the Cowboys. We now have the final injury report before the game.

Cowboys injury report. S Donovan Wilson and LG Tyler Smith are officially doubtful for Jets game. Zack Martin and Brandin Cooks are questionable pic.twitter.com/GDyp16guoV — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 15, 2023

Zack Martin, who suddenly appeared on the injury report Thursday, is listed as questionable but has been doming most things in practice.

Regarding Tyler Smith, his chances of playing would be slim at best, he is listed as doubtful. Jerry Jones has said Smith is the least likely of the players on the injury report to play on Sunday. Additionally, Donovan Wilson is doubtful and Brandin Cooks is questionable. Wilson took in a limited practice Thursday and is trending on the positive side but his status is still very much in doubt. Whereas Cooks has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and did not practice Friday, but he is questionable which means he could go. His injury isn’t considered a multi-week injury. We’ll know more about his status over the next 36-48 hours.

For the New York Jets, their injury report has remained consistent all week. Running back Breece Hall and offensive tackles Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited in practice for the entire week. The questionable designation comes as no surprise, but all three seem to be on the optimistic side of questionable and in line to play Sunday. Yet, Jets kicker and former Dallas Cowboy, Greg Zeurlein did not practice and his status for this week is unknown.