The Dallas Cowboys head into their week two matchup against the New York Jets as -450 favorites with a spread of -9. This comes as no surprise following the season-ending Achilles injury Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered in week one. The Cowboys also had a phenomenal week one performance, with their 40-0 win over the New York Giants.

While the Cowboys will not have to match up against Rodgers, who has seemed like their kryptonite throughout his career, they still have to play one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. The New York Jets have a plethora of stars on the defensive side of the ball, headlined by DL Quinnen Williams and CB Sauce Garner. This defense held the high-powered Buffalo Bills to just 16 points on Monday Night Football in week one.

It is also noteworthy that the Cowboys are not fully healthy heading into the weekend. LG Tyler Smith is doubtful with his hamstring injury. WR Brandin Cooks hasn’t practiced as he is working through an MCL sprain. He is questionable. Fortunately, the team is not viewing it as a multi-week injury, as the veteran wideout is dealing with a Grade 1 sprain.

With expectations high on this Cowboys roster following their week one route, could they be walking into a potential trap game against the Jets? It feels as though the majority of sports fans across the league believe that the Jets season is as good as over. They could be playing with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove in week two against Dallas. What do you think? Do you think the Cowboys could be in some trouble on Sunday? What can the Cowboys do to avoid the potential upset? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

