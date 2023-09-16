After completely dominating the Giants in the 2023 season opener, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the other team from New York to hopefully improve to 2-0 on the season. The Jets are hoping to extend their win streak as well after defeating the Buffalo Bills in overtime last week, but to do so they will have to pull off an upset against a better and more talented team.

This week, like every week, there are certain matchups that could sway the game one way or another. For the Cowboys to come out on top once again they will have to make sure that they don't let certain matchups get away from them. Today, we are going to take a look at a few of them to keep an eye on throughout the game Sunday afternoon.

DE Micah Parsons vs. OT Duane Brown

The 38-year-old Duane Brown is no longer the player he once was and has the tough task of trying to protect Zack Wilson's blindside against Micah Parsons, arguably the best pass rusher in the entire league. This is a matchup that heavily favors the Cowboys, and one that could be a no-win situation for the Jets. Even giving Brown more help to hopefully neutralize Parsons opens things up for the rest of Dallas' pass rush like it did last week against the Giants.

Cowboys' LBs vs. Breece Hall & Dalvin Cook

The best way for the Jets to exit this Week 2 matchup with a "W" is to have their RB tandem of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook have their way with the Cowboys defense. To help neutralize this talented RB duo, who combined for nearly 200 total yards last week against Buffalo, Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark will have to be sure tacklers Sunday afternoon. If not, this RB duo has the talent both on the ground and through the air to sway the game in New York's favor, and in so doing, handing the Cowboys their first loss in the season.

WR CeeDee Lamb vs. CB Sauce Gardener

Will Sauce Gardner shadow CeeDee Lamb in this Week 2 matchup? With Brandin Cooks potentially limited or out this week with a Grade 1 MCL sprain, it would be one way the Jets try to neutralize the Cowboys best player in the passing game. Even if that's not the case, the Jets young, talented CB has the ability to disrupt Dallas' entire passing game if Dak Prescott allows him to. Prescott has to choose his battles, especially when targeting No. 88, which was a problem for him last season. Hopefully that's not the case this week though.