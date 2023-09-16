The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) head into Week 2 riding high, fresh off a beatdown of the New York Giants. This week, Dallas gets a chance to face New York’s other team, the Jets (1-0).

Before the Cowboys and Jets square off, here are three bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup.

1) Dallas defense sacks Zach Wilson five times and records three takeaways

The most significant advantage the Cowboys have coming into this game is their defensive line matching up with a below-average Jets offensive line. Last week against Buffalo, Jets’ signal-caller Zach Wilson was under constant duress.

The Bills recorded 15 total pressures and three sacks and got after Wilson all night. Four of the Jets five starting offensive linemen recorded a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade below 62, showing how much they struggled as a unit.

This week, they face an even tougher test as they’ll have to find a way to slow down the talented Cowboys’ pass rush. Spoiler alert, they aren’t going to be able to do so. For the second straight week, the Cowboys’ defensive line will set the tone and dominate the game. Dallas sacks Zach Wilson five times, and their ability to generate consistent pressure forces Wilson into throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

2) Deuce Vaughn scores his first NFL touchdown

It’s going to be a struggle for the Cowboys to move the ball through the air this week. With Brandin Cooks unlikely to play with a sprained MCL, Dallas will need to find creative ways to generate offense and put up points against a talented New York defense.

Last week we saw Dallas give KaVontae Turpin five touches on offense, resulting in the 27-year-old scoring his first NFL touchdown. This week, it will be rookie running back Deuce Vaughn’s turn. The Deuce will be let loose and Vaughn will find the end zone scoring on an 18-yard toss play.

3) Brandon Aubrey kicks a 49-yard, game-winning field goal as time expires

There’s something about the Cowboys and Week 2 games coming down to a last-second field goal. If you look back, each of Dallas’ last three Week 2 matchups have been decided by a last-second field goal being converted by the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 3-0 in those games and they will move to 4-0 this week against the Jets. The Cowboys’ offense struggles to move the ball for the majority of the game, but when it matters most, Dak and the offense come through and get them into field goal position.

This sets up Brandon Aubrey to convert a 49-yard, game-winning field goal to move Dallas to 2-0 on the year.