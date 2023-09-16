When the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Jets on Sunday, we’ll all be rooting for a Cowboys victory. But there is a way to add a little more spice to the game. Prop bets!

DraftKings has a dizzying array of interesting prop bets for the game, so we’ll take a look at a few to try and get an idea of how the game may go.

First, a brief primer on the odds:

All the betting odds at North American sportsbooks are based around a bet of $100. A plus sign (positive odds) indicates your profit on a bet of $100, while a minus sign (negative odds) indicates the amount you would have to bet for a $100 profit. So, a +200 line means that, should the sports bettor win, they receive $200 profit for every $100 they wager (plus their original $100 back). If the wager had a minus sign (i.e. -200), it would mean that the sports bettors will earn $100 profit for every $200 they wager.

Dak Prescott over 1.5 TD passes (+124)

We are going to go ahead and take this one. The Cowboys offense at home is usually very potent. And with the team not doing much in the air last week, they’ll want to prove what they can do in the Texas Coast offense. Yes, the Jets have a mean defense, but we’re riding with Dak this week.

Tony Pollard under 70.5 yards rushing (-115)

The Cowboys might find tough sledding in the run game against the Jets defense. Tyler Smith seems likely to miss another game and that could further hurt the running game. Tony Pollard will have to work for his yards, and the Cowboys may turn to Rico Dowdle for some bludgeoning runs against a stout front seven.

Micah Parsons over .25 sacks (-210)

It’s Micah Parsons. Take the bet.

CeeDee Lamb over 61.5 yards receiving (-115)

As we noted above, the Cowboys will get their passing game working this week. CeeDee Lamb will be a big part of that, Expect him to carry the load for Dallas as they scheme him away from Sauce Gardner.

Were do you land on these prop bets?

Those are only a small fraction of the prop bets available for the game. Check out DraftKings for more.