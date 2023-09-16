The Dallas Cowboys are just about set to play their second game of the season and they will look to finish off their Sinatra Style start with a perfect 2-0 record. It has been well-documented this week how this particular game has changed with the injury to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Zach Wilson will be under center for Gang Green once again. and while the Cowboys are heavy favorites, no game in the NFL is ever predictable.

While things aren’t predictable, they can be simulated thanks to modern day technology. We are, of course, talking about video games.

Every week we run a simulation in Madden 24 for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys game, you can see last week’s right here, and this week the game has Dallas earning a 27-14 win in their home debut. You can watch it below.

Some notable statistics from the simulation:

Dak Prescott: 14/20, 184 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns

Tony Pollard: 14 carries, 51 yards, 1 near fumble

CeeDee Lamb: 5 receptions, 77 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jake Ferguson: 4 receptions, 50 yards

Jalen Tolbert: 2 receptions, 25 yards

Stephon Gilmore: 1 interception returned for a touchdown

Madden correctly predicted that the Cowboys would win in Week 1, although nobody predicted a 40-0 performance, so for the record right now the simulation is batting 1.000 in terms of correct results.

Time will tell if Dallas does get another win on Sunday. Things were a little bit tight in the simulation until the Cowboys kicked a late field goal to make the margin look a lot more comfortable. Hopefully it is way more boring than that on Sunday afternoon.