For most of this week Dallas Cowboys fans have been a bit on edge when it comes to wide receiver Brandin Cooks and whether or not he will play on Sunday against the New York Jets. According to a late Saturday night report from Adam Schefter, he will not.

Cowboys’ WR Brandin Cooks, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a sprained knee, is not expected to play vs. the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023

Cooks initially popped up on the injury report when the Cowboys began their preparations for Week 2’s game and as the week wore on it was revealed that he was dealing with a sprained MCL. He was officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

To date we have only seen Brandin Cooks play one game with the Cowboys so the idea of him missing time already is obviously not ideal; however, the Cowboys have other options in the passing game like Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin that will hopefully help fill the void on offense.

An NFL season is a marathon so the Cowboys obviously must feel like this is the right call for the long game. We saw them take a similar approach to Tyler Smith last week, something they may very well do again this week as well.