Week 2 for the Dallas Cowboys has arrived. This afternoon the Cowboys take on the New York Jets. Both teams have 1-0 records, with the Cowboys blowing out the New York Giants in Week 1, while the Jets got by the Buffalo Bills in overtime.
Obviously the big story surrounding the game is the Jets losing Aaron Rodgers to injury, and having to turn to backup Zach Wilson. Before that happened, the Cowboys were 3-point favorites. Now, the Cowboys are 9-point favorites over the Jets according to DraftKings.
Both teams have elite defenses. The Cowboys bring waves of pass rushers led by Micah Parsons, and they have the tandem of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore at cornerback. But the Jets are loaded too, including defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and corner Sauce Gardner.
It’s on offense where the Cowboys have the big advantage. The Jets offensive line was very porous in Week 1, while the Cowboys offensive line didn’t give up a sack. And Dak Prescott is a better, more experienced quarterback than Zach Wilson. That gives the Cowboys a huge advantage.
Cowboys at Jets game info
Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster
Date: Sept. 17, 2023
Game time: 4:25 PM EST
Location: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
TV channel: CBS
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | New York SiriusXM 109 or 383 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 282 SXM App
Streaming: CBS Sports, Sling
Cowboys record: (1-0)
Jets record: (1-0)
Odds: Dallas -9, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Jets 16
Enemy blog: Gang Green Nation
