Week 2 for the Dallas Cowboys has arrived. This afternoon the Cowboys take on the New York Jets. Both teams have 1-0 records, with the Cowboys blowing out the New York Giants in Week 1, while the Jets got by the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

Obviously the big story surrounding the game is the Jets losing Aaron Rodgers to injury, and having to turn to backup Zach Wilson. Before that happened, the Cowboys were 3-point favorites. Now, the Cowboys are 9-point favorites over the Jets according to DraftKings.

Both teams have elite defenses. The Cowboys bring waves of pass rushers led by Micah Parsons, and they have the tandem of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore at cornerback. But the Jets are loaded too, including defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and corner Sauce Gardner.

It’s on offense where the Cowboys have the big advantage. The Jets offensive line was very porous in Week 1, while the Cowboys offensive line didn’t give up a sack. And Dak Prescott is a better, more experienced quarterback than Zach Wilson. That gives the Cowboys a huge advantage.

Let’s go Cowboys!

Cowboys at Jets game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Sept. 17, 2023

Game time: 4:25 PM EST

Location: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | New York SiriusXM 109 or 383 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 282 SXM App

Streaming: CBS Sports, Sling

Cowboys record: (1-0)

Jets record: (1-0)

Odds: Dallas -9, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Jets 16

Enemy blog: Gang Green Nation

