 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs Jets 2023 Week 2 game day live discussion IV

The Cowboys are looking to defeat the Jets and move to 2-0.

By David Halprin
/ new
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

More discussion for the Cowboys and the Jets.

This is an open thread for game chat.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets, 2023 NFL Week 2

View all 35 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys