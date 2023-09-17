First the Giants and now the Jets, the Dallas Cowboys have dominated in back-to-back weeks against both teams from New York. The 30-10 victory over the Jets was yet another impressive team performance in all three phases the game. Offensively, defensively, and on special teams Dallas is looking like one of the most complete teams in the entire league.

With another "W" in the win column, the Cowboys will now head to Arizona to hopefully make it three in a row against the 0-2 Cardinals. This might be the most winnable game on the Cowboys schedule this year, especially considering they lost to a Giants team Sunday afternoon who Dallas completely demoralized, however, nothing is a given in the NFL.

Before we set our sights on the Cardinals in Week 3, let's get to this week's edition of the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Cowboys impressive victory over the New York Jets Sunday afternoon.

THE GOOD - Micah Parsons

Shout out to CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aubrey for having big games, but how can we not go with Micah Parsons here this week!? No. 11 impacted this game in so many different ways it's almost unbelievable. Not only did he sack Zach Wilson twice on the afternoon, but he also forced/recovered a fumble and was the one applying pressure to the Jets QB when he threw the interception right into the hands of Jayron Kearse. There may not have been a single play on defense when Parsons' impact wasn't felt throughout the game Sunday afternoon.

THE BAD - Zack Martin & Chumba Edoga injuries

Although he returned for the victory formation at the end of the game, Zack Martin was briefly sidelined after having his ankle rolled up on from behind by Tony Pollard. He should be good for next week, but it's an injury scare we'd all like to avoid moving forward. As far as Chumba Edoga is concerned though, his elbow injury further depletes the depth at LG unless Tyler Smith can return the starting lineup in Week 3. Dallas may have to go with one of the undrafted free agents, T.J. Bass or Asim Richards, with Smith's and Edoga's injury concerns.

THE UGLY (with a touch of good) - Red zone offense

Of the five trips to the red zone the Cowboys offense made Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets, they were only able to convert on two of them for touchdowns, plus a successful two-point conversion attempt. The other three resulted in three of Brandon Aubrey's five made field goals. Two out of five isn't bad, but this is an area where Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott can both stand to do better with either execution or play-calling, probably both. If they can do that, this offense could be almost unstoppable the rest of the season.

But shoutout to Brandon Aubrey who not only made all those kicks when the offense stalled in the red zone, but his kicks were pretty much perfect. The Cowboys may have found a kicker.