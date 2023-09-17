The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Jets in week two on Sunday, winning 30-10. It seemed unlikely the Cowboys could have another defensive performance like they did last week, but Dan Quinn’s defense continued to be stifling. The team sacked Jets QB Zach Wilson three times, and forced four turnovers.

The defense was once again led by superstar DE Micah Parsons. Parsons had four tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He was all over the field for the Cowboys defense. He showed off his skills as a pass rusher and as a run defender.

RT if you love Micah Parsons



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Jm0TfMKIam — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 17, 2023

You can make a REALLY good argument that Micah Parsons is the best player in the NFL. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 17, 2023

Parsons wasn’t the only Cowboys defender to have an impactful game. The Cowboys picked up three interceptions on the day. Jayron Kearse got one to really put a dagger in the Jets’ efforts to win. Then Malik Hooker and Trevon Diggs got interceptions to keep the Jets from adding any points in garbage time. And we need to shoutout Osa Odighizuwa who picked up another sack, that gives him three on the season.

The Cowboys defense has been unreal in their first two weeks of the 2023 season. The team has outscored both New York teams 70-10. The defense has as many sacks in two games (10) as they have allowed points (10). Dan Quinn has built a unit that might be the best in the NFL. The interchangeability and versatility of the players is a wonder to behold, something that is becoming a Quinn specialty. It’s impossible to know where any of the front seven might line up on any given play.

The Dallas defense will face two favorable matchups over the next two weeks, playing the Arizona Cardinals in week three and the New England Patriots in week four. Look for the Cowboys to continue making their case as not just the best defense in the league, but the best overall team in the league over the next two weeks. It is a fun time to be a Dallas Cowboys fan.