Cowboys at Cardinals: Dallas opens as 12.5-point favorites for Week 3

The opening odds for the Cowboys and Cardinals are out and Dallas is a humongous favorite in Week 3.

By David Halprin
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off a second opponent in very convincing fashion to start the 2023 season. Following their 40-0 demolition of the New York Giants, they crushed the New York Jets by a score of 30-10. Suffice it to say that the Cowboys have covered the spread in both games this year.

Can they do it again in Week 3 when they travel to the desert to meet the Arizona Cardinals? That’s a solid question because even though Dallas covered a peak 9.5-point spread in Week 2, they’ll need to cover a bigger one this week.

Dallas has opened as 12.5-point favorites over the Cardinals according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Yes, that is a double-digit spread in the NFL, definitely not something you see often.

The Cardinals are expected to have a poor season and many think they are already tanking for the first pick in the 2024 draft. They lost in Week 1 to the Washington Commanders in a close one, then let the New York Giants come back from a huge deficit to win in Week 2. So they sit at 0-2, but they have been competitive in both games.

Would you give the 12.5 points and bet on Dallas?

