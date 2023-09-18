Heading into the 2023 NFL season the Dallas Cowboys had very few concerns as it pertains to their roster. From top to bottom their roster was pretty much stacked with talent, leaving the cloud of mystery surrounding the kicking situation as the only real concern entering the season.

Brandon Aubrey was basically handed the reins when he decided to sign with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. There was little competition for him in training camp or preseason, and his inaccuracy throughout the offseason raised some red flags for many of us around Cowboys Nation. Those concerns now look unfounded.

Despite Aubrey's lack of consistency in training camp and preseason, he's been almost automatic through the first two weeks of the 2023 season. His one blemish so far was in the season opener against the New York Giants where he missed his first ever NFL kick, an extra point attempt, in his first-ever career game in the NFL. Since then though, he's been perfect.

To date, through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the former USFL kicker and star soccer player from Notre Dame has made a total of 12 kicks in a row on both extra point attempts and field goals. What's even more impressive is he did something that hasn't been done since 2013 by Dan Bailey, make five FGs in a single game.

.@dallascowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has made five field goals today, the first time a Cowboys kicker made five kicks in a game since Dan Bailey (five at Green Bay, 12/15/13). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 17, 2023

While the Dallas Cowboys would much prefer scoring touchdowns over kicking field goals, having the ease of mind that Brandon Aubrey can be relied upon means we no longer have to hold our breath every time a kicking situation arises. That alone takes a lot of pressure off of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense from feeling they have to take dangerous chances to score every drive.

If all of that doesn't perk you up a little bit about how well Aubrey has performed early on in his NFL career with the Cowboys, knowing he has a leg strength to split the uprights from at least 55 yards, and probably beyond, definitely should. Having a kicker that can be successful from that far out could be a game-changer at some point this season.

With the Dallas Cowboys kicking situation no longer looking as if it's a concern moving forward, an argument could be made this is the most complete team in the NFL in all three phases of the game. Offensively, defensively, and on special teams there may not be another team who can rival Dallas' talent in 2023. How for that will take them though is yet to be seen.