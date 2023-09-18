The defense keeps rolling, this time with a more impressive showing from the offense.

STRONG FIRST HALF Dallas took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards on 12 plays. Dak Prescott hit Jake Ferguson on a four-yard pass for an early 7-0 lead. The Cowboys extended the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey. The Jets answered with a one-play touchdown drive, a 68-yard pass from Zach Wilson to Garrett Wilson to make it 10-7. But Dallas answered with a 13-play drive for 75 yards. Prescott connected with rookie Luke Schoonmaker for a one-yard pass. It was the first pass target, reception, and touchdown for the second-round pick from Michigan. Tony Pollard ran in the two-point try for an 18-7 lead. The Jets moved into field goal range and cut the lead to 18-10 just before the half. The Cowboys offense threw 26 passes in the half and rushed 18 times. It was the second straight game without a turnover for the offense.

The takeaways remain positive.

Let’s talk about the offense overall In the season opener against the Giants, the Cowboys couldn’t showcase their entire Texas Coast offense. The wet weather and the point differential were the main reasons in the 40-0 victory. Sunday against the Jets, the Cowboys produced 382 yards of offense, went 9-18 on third downs and 2-6 in the red zone, but displayed some versatility. Deuce Vaughn got some carries, KaVontae Turpin was involved more in the offense and tight ends Jake Ferguson and rookie Luke Schoomaker caught touchdown passes. Tony Pollard touched the ball 32 times for 109 all-purpose yards. He also carried the ball a career-high 25 times. Prescott completed his first 13 passes before a throw to Lamb in the second quarter fell incomplete. Overall, Prescott completed 31 of 38 pass attempts for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Though Gardner almost had an interception, dropping a pass intended for Lamb. You hope the offense will finish more drives as the season progresses, but against the Jets it didn’t matter.

The 2023 Dallas Cowboys are feeling themselves.

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed the New York Jets to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, and it wasn’t to be the matchup everyone was hoping for. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the fourth play of the season in Week 1. Nevertheless, the Cowboys accomplished everything they were hoping for in a dominant 30-10 victory to move to 2-0. Said CeeDee Lamb, who had 11 catches in the win: “We’re here to dominate. We’re not here to mess around.” Here’s how it all came down, in chronological order ... Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy won’t be able to face his former signal caller, and quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a meeting against his former NFC rival. “Obviously I wanted to play against the guy,” said Prescott, who lost a Wild Card game against Rodgers and the Packers as a rookie in 2016. “But to say it diminishes an NFL game would be wild of me, especially understanding how great this defense is,” said Prescott who has dealt with his own season-ending injury. “Watch the way that they won that game the other night. They’ve got our respect and haven’t lost any bit of that.”

A quick summary of how the impressive defensive showing went down.

Second Quarter Completing his first 13 passes of the game, a new career high, Prescott had the Cowboys driving again as the second frame got underway. Lamb caught a pair of those for a combined 43 yards, the first of which saw center Tyler Biadasz hustle some 30 yards downfield to recover Lamb’s fumble. With the series kept alive, Dallas went on to see Aubrey kick a 35-yard field goal to give the home side a 10-point lead. And then, just like that, it was a ball game. On the Jets’ very next snap, quarterback Zach Wilson hit Garrett Wilson in stride on a slant across the middle, the wideout evading a Malik Hooker tackle and then racing 68 yards for the touchdown. But the Cowboys bounced back with help from their opponent. Three costly Jets penalties – two roughing the passer calls and a pass interference in the end zone – ultimately resulted in eight points for Dallas. A pair of rookies also got into the act with running back Deuce Vaughn providing 28 yards from scrimmage off two receptions and carries each and tight end Luke Schoonmaker then hauling in his first career touchdown catch from the 1-yard line. With the second of those roughing penalties coming on the scoring play that allowed Pollard to muscled his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion. Before the half came to a close, though, New York brought it back to a one-score game, booting a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds to pull to within 18-10 at the break.

With Zack Martin returning, Edoga is the only injury from this game to keep an eye on.

The Dallas Cowboys have an offensive line concern heading into the halftime break. CBS Sports’ Tracey Wolfson reported that the one backup offensive lineman who is starting is undergoing x-rays. Dallas has been without starting left guard Tyler Smith through both games as he nurses a hamstring injury suffered early in the practice week ahead of the season opener. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Chuma Edoga, a free agent pickup this offseason, formerly of the New York Jets. Edoga left the first half early to get his elbow looked at. Filling in for him is UDFA rookie T.J. Bass, who took the last snap of the half, a kneel down with Dallas leading 18-10.

With a second-straight dominant win, there are a lot of names to celebrate. These four might be flying under the radar amidst the fanfare.

2. Jalen Tolbert Thrust into a bigger role after Brandin Cooks was ruled out with a knee injury, Tolbert caught three of four targets for 18 yards. Like Dowdle, though, Tolbert’s numbers don’t encapsulate his impact, as he picked up multiple first downs. The second-year WR also drew a massive penalty in man coverage on 3rd and goal from the 13-yard line before Schoonmaker’s clutch touchdown. It came on a poor pass from Prescott, but Tolbert shook his defender loose, forced the infraction and gave the refs no other choice but to throw the flag, as much as they likely didn’t want to in such a big moment. That’s one of the plays of the game that will get lost in the archives. Tolbert deserves more WR snaps even when Cooks is back.

