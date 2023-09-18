It’s Victory Monday, which means it’s time to take another leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys outclass New York Jets to the tune of 30-10. That makes the Cowboys 2-0 on the year.

The afternoon slot doesn’t always generate a ton of comments on the other blogs. In addition to comments from Jets fans, we’ve collected a smattering of comments from the Eagles, Vikings, Patriots, Steelers, Saints, and Dolphins SB Nation sites. So while today’s TTN may be a bit shorter than usual, hopefully it’s just as enjoyable.

Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy the site guidelines of our board, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.

First Quarter Eagles Just got my temporary Jets fan membership card. It expires at 20:00 pm. TSPC37730 | 16:14 EDT Vikings Now I hope the Cowboys lose to the Jets. Especially after the Cowboys started crowing a bit too much after last week's blowout against the Giants. cpappa | 16:18 EDT Is a win by less than 40 a consolation price for you? Purple Faithful | 16:19 EDT Kickoff Jets All I ask is that we don’t do what the Giants did last week. JoCaT33 | 16:25 EDT Jets My wife doesn't understand why I am so excited to watch the game if Zach is starting. Good question. ZACHisoursavior | 16:25 EDT Patriots Romo and Nantz trying to sell Jets vs Cowboys...hard....as an actual game...sorry guys. We might not be smart...but we ain't dumb.



You cannot dress up Arnold The Pig and convince us it is Giselle DrDunk | 16:26 EDT Jets Not starting well. They are shredding us. jet_veteran | 16:29 EDT (9:19) D.Prescott pass short left to J.Ferguson for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

NYJ 0 - DAL 7 Jets It’s going to be a long day. DMAC17 | 16:32 EDT Jets Blow out city coming. Huge Jets Fan | 16:32 EDT Jets Very bad start, the D was stomped.... jet_veteran | 16:33 EDT Jets Yikes, if Zach has to score TDs it’s game over. Hypnotaod | 16:33 EDT Such a silly take. Always need to score touchdowns. LawyerUp21$ | 16:35 EDT I meant for the Jets. Hypnotaod | 16:35 EDT Steelers Picked the Cowboys for the eliminator this week. Yinzer. | 16:34 EDT Smart. Don't see Zach Wilson beating that pass rush. Steel34Defense | 16:40 EDT Neither do I, should be a blowout. Yinzer. | 16:40 EDT Jets D-Line better start getting some pressure on Dak or this is going to be an ugly game. s8ntandrew | 16:34 EDT Saints Cowboys seem like they could be the class of the NFC... whatwasthat | 16:35 EDT Patriots Unless turnovers, Jets won't win. Axis2Lord | 16:37 EDT You can eliminate the first two words....it is simply...Jets won't win.... DrDunk | 16:40 EDT (7:56) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 23 for -7 yards (M.Parsons). Jets Optimism just left the building. RiseOfCobraCommander | 16:38 EDT Dolphins Parsons is so quick. USMCFinzFreak | 16:39 EDT Dolphins Best Def player in NFL, not close. heatforlife | 16:40 EDT Patriots Ouch...Micah Parsons...F22 Raptor DrDunk | 16:39 EDT Patriots Wow Micah Parsons is a stevethumb | 16:39 EDT Vikings Parsons may get charged with assault for that sack. oofda22 | 16:39 EDT (7:03) NYJ punt Jets I should’ve taken Cowboys and the over. RiseOfCobraCommander | 16:39 EDT Jets Seriously, even if Rodgers had stayed healthy you cant win with this OL. They are ridiculous. jet_veteran | 16:39 EDT He would've died today. Soulbrotha1 | 16:40 EDT Eagles The Cowboys would win this game easily with Cooper Rush. No chance for the Jets with Wilson. Whatcanyoudo10 | 16:40 EDT Jets Parsons is literally next level against a very sad sack of crap on the left. sp0rtsfan86 | 16:40 EDT Jets Could be a long night. Tamarack | 16:40 EDT Patriots BRUH that was absolutely filthy by Parsons. Parsons might be the best defensive player in the league now, even over the likes of Donald. So disruptive, crafty, etc. Phantom255x | 16:41 EDT Jets I dunno how you build a “Super Bowl team” with such a craptastic line. martian_death_ray | 16:41 EDT Jets Parsons is that good. section 402 | 16:41 EDT Vicious. Strong_Island_Jets_NY | 16:41 EDT Jets Parsons is not a real human being. J-Cubed | 16:41 EDT Dolphins He’s going to set the market up very high when it comes time to be paid. Trouble with that is there is nobody who comes close to his abilities. USMCFinzFreak | 16:42 EDT Eagles I should've just picked Dallas FFS. DarkSide830 | 16:42 EDT Jets Anything good on Netflix? Hypnotaod | 16:42 EDT (5:37) DAL punts Jets Gotta run at Parsons. Can’t pass against him. Can’t run away from him. Sheldor6086 | 16:44 EDT Jets If they win this game, I’ll forgive those ugly uniforms until next week. martian_death_ray | 16:47 EDT Jets You can see the Jets have no faith in Zach. They either have to trust him or replace him. Jetsfan74 | 16:48 EDT (3:26) (Punt formation, 4th-and-1) Direct snap to A.Davis. A.Davis up the middle to NYJ 23 for 4 yards. Jets Salaaaaah Soulbrotha1 | 16:48 EDT Jets Love the call DD31 | 16:48 EDT Jets Nice call! Tommyo2001 | 16:48 EDT Jets Ballsy Huge Jets Fan | 16:48 EDT Jets I was screaming for a fake punt. I am so stoked. Hack_the_GOAT | 16:48 EDT (0:54) NYJ punt Jets Wack Wilson RiseOfCobraCommander | 16:54 EDT Zach Zilchson KingJamesTheWicked | 16:54 EDT Jets When your QB rolls out and he has all day to throw to a wide open Garrett Wilson, it’s Zach time. Hypnotaod | 16:54 EDT Jets Wilson is not qualified to be an NFL quarterback, but the OC should be held accountable for his lack of creativity. ChiefAce | 16:54 EDT Jets I should’ve went golfing. RiseOfCobraCommander | 16:55 EDT (:54) D.Prescott pass to C.Lamb. FUMBLES, recovered by DAL- T.Biadasz Jets Oh man, that fumble went away from 6 green jerseys. Arun Krishnan | 16:56 EDT Jets There's no way an Olineman picked up that fumble Soulbrotha1 | 16:56 EDT Jets Feels like the Dallas play callers are a step ahead of ours so far. John B | 16:56 EDT Jets Defense getting gashed. Going to be a long day. DMAC17 | 16:57 EDT

Second Quarter Patriots CeeDee Lamb, another #1 WR helping on an elite team. Wish we had one of those. Phantom255x | 16:59 EDT Jets Biggest difference in this game so far is the Dallas O-line. Game is being lost in the trenches on both sides of the ball. mcguirkj | 16:59 EDT Jets Didn't we spend a 1st-round pick on a game-changing, disruptive edge? Oh that's right. Healthy scratch ZACHisoursavior | 16:59 EDT Jets Dallas is better coached. Arun Krishnan | 17:00 EDT As is my 8-year-old nephew’s team. ChiefAce | 17:00 EDT Jets Two best corners and can't cover Lamb. Huge Jets Fan | 17:00 EDT Jets Prescott 10-for-10. Not what you're looking for. John B | 17:00 EDT Jets And with tons of time. jet_veteran | 17:00 EDT Jets Lamb sauce is mint. KingJamesTheWicked | 17:01 EDT Jets This looks like a difference in class. They are marching at will... jet_veteran | 17:02 EDT Jets This is what a good O-line looks like, and they’re starting Chuma Edoga. jaylenbrownAND1 | 17:03 EDT Jets Cowboys ain't even sweating.. jet_veteran | 17:03 EDT Jets The only good play we have so far is the fake punt. shiff71 | 17:05 EDT Which was completely wasted on the very next series. JoCaT33 | 17:05 EDT (9:10) B.Aubrey 35 yard field goal is GOOD

NYJ 0 - DAL 10 Jets 10-0 might as well be 40-0. ZACHisoursavior | 17:06 EDT Jets They’re just really really really good. Simple as that. ToadLicker | 17:07 EDT Jets We are Zach'd in the Box. Huge Jets Fan | 17:08 EDT Jets Game threads are always fertile ground for people to parrot the takes of low-functioning Twitter users. Ol' Vincenz | 17:09 EDT Jets It's gonna be a long day watching Parsons go against Brown. John B | 17:10 EDT Inexcusable. Premeditated murder. AllToons | 17:10 EDT (8:16) NYJ punt Jets Any Micah Parsons type of LB in next years draft? adam.sigma | 17:14 EDT " Jets Dak: 1 incompletion

Zach: 1 completion rocketcoe | 17:15 EDT Jets My God, Dak has all day to throw from a clean pocket. iwamofo | 17:17 EDT (7:21) DAL punts Jets WILSON gamerk316 | 17:19 EDT Jets THAT'S WHAT WE NEED! Sad Jets Fan | 17:19 EDT (7:12) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson for 68 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

NYJ 7 - DAL 10 Jets There you go now. Settle down, doomers. mcguirkj | 17:19 EDT Check if that was really Zach Wilson, or an imposter razmataaz | 17:20 EDT Jets Hackett must have actually taken that coffee break. John B | 17:17 EDT Jets chew on that all your Zach haters. Go Jets. JetRick | 17:17 EDT Jets That was so much better than running into a wall. RedG33 | 17:19 EDT Jets Great catch by Lamb. DAMN! s8ntandrew | 17:19 EDT Jets Of course our guy gets hurt on that hit. Tommyo2001 | 17:19 EDT Jets Cowboys are gonna let Pollard walk and this guy Deuce is just gonna pick right up where Zeke and Pollard left off. IMissFatRex | 17:28 EDT Two minute warning Jets Play calling gets too much blame usually, but this game is an exception. Jets coaches are getting dunked on. John B | 17:35 EDT (1:52) D.Prescott pass short left to L.Schoonmaker for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

NYJ 7 - DAL 16 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Pollard rushes right end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

NYJ 7 - DAL 18 Patriots The Cowboys have 238 total yards on offense and everyone in this board thinks the Jets are balling out in defense. They aren’t. They are getting man-handled. Mikesully131 | 17:38 EDT I like this take. QueenofthePhoneAge | 18:41 EDT Steelers Me like Vander Esch. ALDOG | 17:41 EDT Patriots Cowboys in prevent D no pass rush at all kind of just giving them points here ho hum Mikesully131 | 17:42 EDT Patriots That’s not man to man coverage. They are way off the ball hence the open lanes for Wilson . Mikesully131 | 17:45 EDT (0:04) NYJ field goal is GOOD

NYJ 10 - DAL 18 End of Half Jets One score game. Arun Krishnan | 17:53 EDT Jets Sad thing is that people will still pin this loss on Zach Wilson. DMAC17 | 17:57 EDT Jets Do you know what’s going to happen in the second half because there’s not much to pin on Zach right now. New School Record | 17:58 EDT Jets Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? gundamman | 18:02 EDT

Third Quarter Jets If you're going to run on 3rd and 17, you better get more than 2 yards. Jets012 | 18:05 EDT Jets That was what we came up with over half time. Nanananananana | 18:05 EDT (13:22) NYJ punt Jets Please pass the puke bucket RiseOfCobraCommander | 18:07 EDT Jets Complete aside: Nobody should be wearing number zero in the NFL. I mean why not wear number minus 54. mcguirkj | 18:08 EDT A -54 jersey would slap. IMissFatRex | 18:09 EDT I agree. I even agree this is the right time to discuss this. New School Record | 18:18 EDT Jets The story of this game is the two offensive lines. Night and Day. mcguirkj | 18:09 EDT Jets Lamb is absolutely killing this secondary. TheRobNinkovichEra | 18:10 EDT Steelers Perhaps the NFL world shouldn't have crowned the Jets Defense as one of the best in the NFL after only one week. BBnG | 18:11 EDT Jets Mike Mcarthy is hands down born to be the Dallas coach. Dudes crumbled almost every year but he literally walks on water. GenoTime7 | 18:11 EDT Jets OMG, 3rd and 14 completed. Why did this Jets D mail in this game? jet_muse | 18:13 EDT Jets I think Saleh, Ulbrich, and the defensive players got too full of themselves. All this bragging yada yeah. They are playing like dog poop. shiff71 | 18:13 EDT (7:24) B.Aubrey 21 yard field goal is GOOD

NYJ 10 - DAL 21 Jets Dallas has scored on four of five series. Not good enough. John B | 18:15 EDT Jets This is prob the best Cowboys team in a long time. They’ll screw it up I’m sure. TragicNYSportsFan | 18:16 EDT Jets Saleh: "Wilson is playing awesome. We are going to now take away everything he has done well." Jetsfan74 | 18:19 EDT "Your arm and legs kept us in it, please tone it down" Ol' Vincenz | 18:18 EDT “We know it’s your superpower and it makes you look like a viable QB but be mindful that it’s risky” IMissFatRex | 18:19 EDT Jets Wait, we really just got confirmation that the Jets told Zach to be careful lol. IMissFatRex | 18:20 EDT (6:47) D.Cook FUMBLES (M.Parsons), RECOVERED by DAL-M.Parsons. Jets Parsons is an absolute beast. TheRobNinkovichEra | 18:20 EDT Patriots The bar is really low for Wilson. If he makes one good play the announcers are all over the top praise. Mikesully131 | 18:21 EDT Jets Parsons allowed to do whatever he wants. Jettojaga | 18:21 EDT Jets Parsons is insane. chrebet | 18:21 EDT Jets Parsons is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Not Easy Being Green | 18:19 EDT (5:19) B.Aubrey 55 yard field goal is GOOD

NYJ 10 - DAL 24 Jets Good stand by the D. Now let Wilson off the leash and see what happens. TheRobNinkovichEra | 18:25 EDT Dolphins Can we get the Cowboys kicker... wow, 55 yarder easy. SuperG! | 18:27 EDT Jets Let’s just salvage the day with a nice TD drive from ZW. TragicNYSportsFan | 18:29 EDT (5:19) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 18 for -7 yards (O.Odighizuwa). Jets Why are we yet to see any calls for deep shots? I mean, it’s not like we have anything to lose at this point…let Zach air it out. JoCaT33 | 18:32 EDT (3:44) NYJ punt Jets Is this when we turn the game off? RiseOfCobraCommander | 18:33 EDT Jets You can criticize Jet players all you want. But Dallas is playing lights out today on both sides of the ball. This is a damn good team. mcguirkj | 18:33 EDT Jets Aaron Rodgers is watching the game at home reconsidering retirement. Hypnotaod | 18:34 EDT Jets Dallas is a very good team. Everyone is going to have trouble playing them. lucienlc | 18:35 EDT Jets This franchise is an existential roach-motel - souls go in but don’t come out. martian_death_ray | 18:36 EDT Jets Feels like McCarthy is showing us mercy tbh. He is slowing the game down instead of just lighting us up. AllToons | 18:38 EDT Jets And here I thought -8.5 was a little disrespectful. Imacamper | 18:38 EDT Jets Wilson pressured on 69% of dropbacks today. mcguirkj | 18:38 EDT