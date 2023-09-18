The Dallas Cowboys put together another impressive effort on Sunday afternoon. Dallas earned another double-digit victory, never trailing and defeating the New York Jets 30-10.

Dallas’ offense, particularly Dak Prescott, was very efficient, but the defense was once again the star of the day. The Cowboys surrendered just 215 total yards of offense, recorded three sacks, and registered four more takeaways, giving them an NFL-leading seven on the season.

Plenty of players played well on the defensive side of the ball, but one clearly stood above the rest. Micah Parsons, the early favorite for the NFL’s Defensive Player of The Year Award, played one of the most dominant games of his career, earning him this week’s game ball.

Parsons recorded two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, causing disruption to the Jets' offense every play he was on the field.

Micah Parsons has now installed the Myles Garrett/Allen Iverson crossover.



You have been warned. pic.twitter.com/JnWjDPhiaP — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 18, 2023

RT if you love Micah Parsons



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Jm0TfMKIam — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 17, 2023

Parsons was so good on Sunday that he almost scored the second touchdown of his NFL career. If it wasn’t for the knee of a Jets lineman, he would have had it.

NFL’s best defensive player, Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/ytTVBhm7CF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2023

The Jets came into the game talking about how they were going to double-, and even triple-team Parsons to try to slow him down, but he still was absolutely dominant. New York had no answer for #11 and he was a true game-wrecker on Sunday.

Besides his two sacks and forced fumble plus fumble recovery, Parsons filled up the stat sheet in other ways. He had three tackles for loss in an effort to shut down the Jets’ running game. He also had four QB hits, nine QB pressures, and on one his pressures he forced Zach Wilson to throw an interception to Jayron Kearse.

Parsons and the Cowboys could not be off to a better start this season.