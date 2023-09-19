The Cowboys may finally see Tyler Smith make his season debut at the Cardinals, but have other concerns with Chuma Edoga and Zack Martin.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said both Zack Martin and Chuma Edoga – the two starting guards for Sunday’s game against the Jets – will likely miss Wednesday’s practice this week. However, the coach isn’t ruling them out to potentially play against the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday. “I don’t see Zack practicing on Wednesday, but we’ll see what Thursday brings,” McCarthy said on Monday. “I think he’ll definitely have an opportunity to play on Sunday. And the same thing with Chuma.” Martin was on the injury report last week with a groin injury, which had him limited in two practices. He then suffered an ankle injury in the game that eventually forced him out of the game in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys up by 20 points. Edoga has a forearm injury that kept him out of most of the second half, replaced by rookie T.J. Bass. When Martin and Edoga were both out, Asim Richards came in to play left guard and Bass on the right side. Now, the Cowboys might get some help at guard with the return or Tyler Smith, who has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury he sustained in practice before the Week 1 opener against the Giants. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said on 105.3 “The Fan” on Monday that Smith could make his debut this Sunday. “We feel very optimistic about Tyler [Smith] having a great chance at having a shot against Arizona.”

The Cowboys early-season strength of schedule may come into question, but they’re passing every test with flying colors so far.

NFL power rankings Week 3 1. San Francisco 49ers (previous ranking: 1) The 49ers sweat a little in their rivalry road game in Los Angeles, but they just had too much firepower with Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey doing their thing vs. the Rams’ defense. They have no holes beyond some secondary leaks. 2. Dallas Cowboys (3) The Cowboys have outscored the two New York teams 70-10 with some dominant defense and special teams early. The offense is still trying to find its new way under Mike McCarthy, so they will need more from Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard as the matchups get tougher beyond Arizona in Week 3. 3. Philadelphia Eagles (2) Jalen Hurts and the offense are finding their way in an adjusted scheme, but still can beat teams with run or pass. The defense has some key injuries and gaps, especially in coverage inside. But overall, neither challenge has kept them from being perfect record-wise.

The Cowboys are easily No. 1 in my power rankings. They are 2-0 by a combined 70-10 score after thrashing the Jets — who are already imploding, by the way — by 20 yesterday. Sure, San Francisco has been impressive, but it still feels like Dallas and everyone else right now.

The Cowboys are still fine tuning their red zone offense, but tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker both got involved with scores on Sunday.

Tight Ends Get Involved in Red Zone Fantasy football players with Tony Pollard on their rosters were not fans of the Cowboys’ red zone strategy. Dak Prescott targeted the team’s three tight ends for scoring plays. Two of them worked and the other failed. Prescott picked out Ferguson for a four-yard touchdown pass to kick off the scoring and then he found Schoonmaker for a one-yard score in the second quarter. The Cowboys tried to get Hendershot in the end zone on a running play in the second half, but that was snuffed out by the Jets defense. Dallas needed to show some variety in its red-zone strategy because the Jets stuffed Pollard on a few occasions inside the 10-yard-line. The Cowboys took advantage of the matchups with the tight ends to score touchdowns and open up the advantage before halftime. CeeDee Lamb still led the team in receptions and receiving yards, but if the Cowboys can continue to find some variety in the red zone, the approach in that area of the field can be more successful instead of just relying on Pollard and Lamb to score all the touchdowns.

The Cowboys are trusting what they have at running back, getting the trio of Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn involved against the Jets.

Ronald Jones spent the offseason with Dallas and worked behind Pollard, as well as Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and former third-stringer Malik Davis, who re-signed to the team’s practice squad. Jones was suspended during training camp for having failed a performance-enhancing drug test. His suspension was lifted on Monday, and Dallas promptly announced that it had released Jones. Through the first two weeks of the season, Pollard is leading the league in carries per game, while Dowdle and Vaughn have received minimal non-garbage time work behind him. And now, we know Jones won’t be joining the active roster to eat into Pollard’s workload at all. He’s going to continue to handle the significant majority of the backfield reps. Jones spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in six games and carrying 17 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. He had previously been a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and ran for 2,174 yards and 18 scores during his four seasons with the Bucs.

The Cowboys 2-0 start has gained them no ground on the reigning conference champion Eagles, or the surprising Commanders, atop the NFC East.

The Cowboys (2-0) snapped a three-game losing streak to the Jets with a 30-10 win on Sunday. It’s the sixth-straight year that Dallas has won its second game of the season. It was also the ninth-straight home win for the Cowboys. Dallas moved to 8-5 all-time against the Jets and are now 32-23 all time against the AFC East’s four teams. That includes a 3-0 record in Super Bowls. So far this season the Cowboys have outscored their opponents 70-10. They have never trailed for a single-second and have a 7-0 advantage in turnovers. Right now, Dallas’ offense isn’t making any mistakes and putting the defense in jeopardy. The defense isn’t letting their opponents get anywhere near into a rhythm. That formula is why Dallas is the cream of the NFC East crop right now. The Cowboys will look to snap another losing streak next week. They play at Arizona and have lost their last two games against the Cardinals.

Micah Parsons produced the best PFF grade of his career on Sunday.

PFF Grade: 94.4 While he’s had a lot of good games in the NFL, Parsons was arguably at his very best in a win over the New York Jets in Week 2. He set a career-high with a 94.4 PFF grade and was above 90.0 both in pass-rushing grade and run-defense grade. From 29 pass-rushing snaps against the Jets, he racked up two sacks, two hits and two hurries, registering pressure on 20.7% of plays.

The Cowboys pass rush has taken full advantage of playing with big leads in the first two games, but Micah Parsons has still made it clear he’s on another level this season.

Micah Parsons amazes It didn’t take long for Micah Parsons to make his impact on the game, sacking Jets QB Zach Wilson on the first defensive third down. Parsons had another productive outing with two sacks and the game-altering forced fumble. Parsons’ biggest impact came when he forced a fumble on veteran running back Dalvin Cook early in the third quarter and recovered it himself. The Cowboys opened up a double-digit lead for the third time after kicking a field goal to take a 21-10 lead. The defense was ready to hunt and take the ball away as they normally do in games where they go up big. At their own 37-yard line, the Jets handed the ball to Cook but Parsons ripped the ball away, recovered it himself, got up, and scored. However, the touchdown was eventually reversed when it was ruled he was down by contact. It didn’t matter, the Cowboys had the ball deep in New York territory and kicked a field goal to get a 14-point cushion. With a backup QB playing for the Jets and the opportunistic defense ready to pounce, the takeaway essentially put the game on ice. The Cowboys’ defense eventually forced more three turnovers on their way to the win. Parsons’ play kick-started it all.

