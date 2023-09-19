Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 2023 NFL Week 3

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Cardinals in NFL Week 3 as Dallas visits Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the last nine unbeaten teams in the NFL, and if they want to stay in the club, then they will have to beat the final team to lose a regular season game two years ago.

We are of course talking about the Arizona Cardinals who sit at 0-2 on the young season. With a quarterback who just arrived (quite literally speaking) in the organization in Josh Dobbs, the likes of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore and all of their friends are in an ideal spot for success.

But the Cowboys offense will have to do their part and last week saw promise from Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard (who hit a career high in carries), CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson. It is possible that Tyler Smith makes his season debut on Sunday which would mean that the Cowboys would have their intended offensive line from left to right for the first time since drafting Smith in the first round last year.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. We will update it throughout the week to include all relevant news regarding the game, injuries and everything else.

Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Spotify.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.