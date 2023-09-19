There is very little to be concerned about with the Dallas Cowboys right now. At present time, two games in, just about everything that we thought would be great... is. As we all know though, that is likely to change.

We all had questions about this or that when training camp began and even those things have been serviceable at worst. During the days of Oxnard highlights we lamented over the team’s kicking situation and how unreliable Brandon Aubrey seemed to be. Fast forward through over half of September and he has earned our trust.

Last week was a big one for Aubrey and his statistical profile with the five field goals that he successfully booted (off of five attempts, mind you). Whether or not you decided to pick him up off of the waiver wire in your fantasy football league, that is up to you, but you should know that Aubrey is in some rare company through two games of his career.

Brandon Aubrey is one of five kickers in the Super Bowl era to have this many field goals so early in his career

The Cowboys have approached their kicking situation uniquely over the last few years and as a result they have had some unconventional NFL rookies at the position (including Brett Maher five years ago). Brandon Aubrey may have professional experience as far as applying his foot to a ball, but he is brand new as far as the National Football League is concerned.

Given that is the case, it is worth looking through the pages of NFL history to see where Aubrey stacks up with his current volume of work. Aubrey missed his first extra point, something we hopefully look back on and laugh at after a long and fulfilling career from him, but since then has been a perfect seven of seven (mandatory shout out to Monica Geller) on field goal attempts.

If it doesn’t seem like it, seven is a lot of field goals through a two-game span. Isolating the fact that they were Aubrey’s first two games makes him just the fifth kicker in the Super Bowl era to successfully make at least seven field goals in the first two games of a career.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (2023)

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (2017)

Jeff Reed, Pittsburgh Steelers (2002)

Richie Cunningham, Dallas Cowboys (1997)

Eddie Murray, Detroit Lions (1980)

You will note that Aubrey isn’t even the first Cowboy to make this list given that Richie Cunningham did in 1997, so he won’t be having a statue build in his honor outside of AT&T Stadium; however, he did do something in the building specifically that none of these other kickers did anywhere in their two-game sets.

Perhaps the most impressive thing that Aubrey did was boot a 55-yard field goal last Sunday against the New York Jets. Of all of the field goals that any of these kickers had in their stretches, none of them had a field goal that long. Aubrey has the biggest shot from downtown.

Obviously there is a lot that is hopefully left of Brandon Aubrey’s career, but it is cool that he has done something already that so few have.