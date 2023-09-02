Don’t call it a comeback for MG13.

However, the Cowboys wide receiver admits that he struggled to find himself after his return last season. But after utilizing the offseason to build up the camaraderie with Dak Prescott and the WR room, Gallup says he can’t stop smiling as he heads into the 2023 season. “I feel so good. I just smile all the time. I keep telling folks that I just smile when I walk in here because I know it’s go-time soon,” said Gallup, whose mindset is “1,000 leaps forward” from where it was this time last year when he wasn’t cleared to play yet. But now that Gallup can start the season and is fully healthy, his theme this year is simply loving what he does. “That’s probably one of the biggest things. I’m blessed to play this game, do what I do, you know, put a smile on some kid’s face when I’m walking in the stadium. I’m blessed,” said Gallup.

Knock on wood; this will be the first time in a long time that Dowdle is fully healthy heading into the season.

While a role as RB2 can be just as prominent at times as it can be complimentary, Dowdle is ready to do anything needed to reach the ultimate team goal. “Just coming in trying to do what I can do to help win games,” Dowdle said. “Finding a role in the offense, I’ve been here four years so I’m definitely trying to find a role to see what I can do to help the team win. I’m looking forward to it because I haven’t really been out there since I’ve been here.” Working alongside Tony Pollard is not something that Dowdle is a stranger to, as he’s looking forward to feeding off of the newly minted starter during the season. Even though Dowdle’s NFL experience has been limited as a result of injuries, he did have one game in his rookie season against San Francisco that he was able to back up Pollard for with Ezekiel Elliott missing the game.

The quotes are starting to come out ahead of the Week 1 matchup in the Meadowlands.

The New York Giants landed Maryland CB Deonte Banks in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, giving them an elite prospect in the secondary. Banks has been turning heads this summer, having a stellar preseason campaign and earning a role in the starting lineup. As Week 1 of the 2023 regular season approaches, the Giants are preparing for a crucial, primetime divisional matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Banks will be tested by one of the league’s very best in the matchup, but he is still entering his debut game with a fearless mindset. Giants rookie CB Deonte Banks fears “nobody” As he prepares to make his NFL regular-season debut next weekend, Banks is entering the league with a fearless mindset. When asked about his thoughts on the Giants’ Week 1 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, Banks offered respect but made it clear he has no fear as gameday nears. “I respect them. They’re real good, but when I step on the field I fear nobody.”

If the Cowboys offensive line stays healthy, the offense can be one of the NFL’s best. But what if injuries chip away at the starting five?

The Cowboys’ offensive line depth is made up of rookie fifth-round pick Asim Richards, fifth-year tackle Chuma Edoga and rookie undrafted guard T.J. Bass. Richards was decent during the preseason and Bass is certainly a great story, but neither has played a real NFL snap. Edoga did very little to inspire confidence in his ability to play extended snaps, if called upon. What buttons McCarthy will push if/when the need arises will be interesting to monitor. If the void appeared again at left tackle, almost assuredly Tyler Smith would get kicked out to that position, given its importance, and one of the reserves would plug in at guard. The importance of the offensive line doesn’t need much explanation. For whatever potential the Cowboys have at the skill positions — Tony Pollard’s excitement, CeeDee Lamb’s talent, Brandin Cooks’ deep threat, Deuce Vaughn’s electricity, etc. — it’s all for naught if Prescott doesn’t time to work or the backs don’t have holes to run through. The Cowboys should be fine if the starting unit stays healthy. The contingency plans aren’t necessarily doom and gloom but are a big mystery. The hope for the Cowboys is they never have to solve those mysteries.

The Ravens set the record straight.

Though Trey Lance was ultimately traded to the Cowboys, the Ravens are a team that reportedly had some interest in dealing for the quarterback. But according to General Manager Eric DeCosta, that interest did not exist. “I would say that’s just bad reporting,” DeCosta said Friday, via Kyle Phoenix Barber of BaltimoreBeatdown.com. “If somebody calls you and asks if you’re interested in a player and you say ‘no’ does that mean you’re interested in that player?”

Need clicks? Just add “Cowboys” to the headline of your speculative fiction.

Cowboys among teams that should pursue Chris Jones trade with Chiefs - Bleacher Report

Packers Trade For Cowboys' Michael Gallup In Bold Proposal - NFLanalysis.net

Cowboys Could Make Run at Matt Stafford, Says Analyst - Heavy.com

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.