Might as well put another "W" in the win column for the Dallas Cowboys, because the Arizona Cardinals don't stand much of a chance in this Week 3 matchup. That might be a bold statement to make, but facts are facts and the Cowboys are without a doubt the better team so far this season.

Now, nothing is a given in the NFL. The Cowboys still have to go out and take care of business to avoid an upset. That shouldn't be a problem for a team who is playing as if they have something to prove this season. If they play the way they've been playing through the first two weeks of the season, Arizona shouldn't stand a chance.

Today, we are going to take a look at a few key matchups to keep an eye on this week. Each one of these battles should sway the game in the Cowboys favor if they handle their business Sunday afternoon.

DE Micah Parsons vs. LT D.J. Humphries

D.J. Humphries looks to be Micah Parsons' latest victim in this Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. No offensive tackle has had a chance against him thus far in the first two weeks of the 2023 season and odds are good Humphries won't either. No. 11 is a one-man wrecking crew and nearly impossible to contain, even with the extra attention he's been receiving. The talent-deprived Cardinals offense will more than likely suffer the same fate the teams before them have by falling victim to Parsons' relentless domination.

QB Dak Prescott vs. Cardinals' defense

Last week Arizona's defense allowed Daniel Jones to throw for 321 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 59 yards and a TD on the ground, mostly in the second half. Just imagine what Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys high-powered offense will be able to do if the Giants can put up those kind of numbers. It wouldn't be all that surprising if No. 4 leads his team to another 40+ point victory in this Week 3 matchup. With the talent they have offensively, they should be able to pick apart the Cardinals defense.

DT Osa Odighizuwa vs. Cardinals' iOL

If you haven't been keeping an eye on No. 97 so far this season, you might want to start. Osa Odighizuwa has been on a tear in Year 3 with the Dallas Cowboys. Through the first two weeks of the 2023 season he's not only been one of their better run defenders, but also arguably their best interior pass rusher. He's already accumulated three quarterback sacks this year, which is only three less than his career total (six). Look for him to dominate against Arizona's iOL in Week 3 and continue to add to his QB sack total this season.