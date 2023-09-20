After the Dallas Cowboys had two very successful games to start the season, we turn our attention to Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys travel west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals season has not started out as well, losing two close games to start the year.

In this week’s Cowboys survey we hit on two related subjects. The first is our weekly question of how confident are you in the direction of the team? Given the Cowboys have outscored their opponents 70-10 and are ranked among the very best teams in the league so far, our guess is your confidence is high.

The second question concerns the new Texas Coast offense. In Week 1, it didn't do a whole lot but didn’t have to given how the defense and special teams played. In Week 2, they came to life a little more behind Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but still had some issues in the redzone finishing off drives.

So we want to know what your confidence level in the new offense is heading into Week 3. Hit up the poll then go to the comments and give us your take.

