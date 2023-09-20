Cowboys injuries: Zack Martin listed as DNP, Tyler Smith returns to practice

Though the Dallas Cowboys were shorthanded and without core players Brandin Cooks and Tyler Smith, the Cowboys outclassed the New York Jets in a comfortable 30-10 win. The Cowboys look ahead to this week against the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals, who have squandered multiple-score leads in their first two games. However, the Cowboys cannot afford to take this team lightly and hopefully can return to full strength sooner than later as they get back to practice this week.

The first injury report of the week was released today.

Arizona Cardinals first injury report for Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.



Jonathan Gannon confirmed that Cards DL Carlos Watkins headed for surgery on a bicep injury.@PHNX_Cardinals | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/QFXVNypNQz — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 20, 2023

Tyler Smith practiced for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury a couple weeks ago. The team had been slowly working him back in to the fold and Wednesday he took part in team activities. Left guard Chuma Edoga, who has started the last two games in place of Tyler Smith, was limited in practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Zack Martin who came up gimpy in last week’s game, worked off to the side with the trainers. How Martin progresses as the week goes on will be worth monitoring.

Further, Brandin Cooks who missed last week’s game with an MCL sprain was a limited participant at practice. Donovan Wilson who practiced in limited fashion before ultimately being ruled out of last week’s game was a full participant. Additionally, Jayron Kearse did not take part in practice as he was out with an illness.

As for the Cardinals, they enter this game having taken a huge blow to their defense. All-Pro safety Budda Baker was placed on injured reserve on Monday and will miss at least four games. Former Cowboy Carlos Watkins did not practice on Wednesday with an arm injury. Also, linebacker Josh Woods did not practice today.