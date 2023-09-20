 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Top honors for the best defensive player in the NFL.

By RJ Ochoa
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Micah Parsons absolutely dominated the New York Jets last weekend and as a result has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2.

New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

All told Parsons finished Sunday’s game with two sacks, four quarterback hits and ripped the ball away from Jets running back Dalvin Cook. He was also instrumental in forcing the poor Zach Wilson throw that Jayron Kearse picked off.

Parsons has a case to win this award every week if we are being honest but this was just too much to ignore. Consider that, according to Zebra Sports, Parsons generated a get-off of 0.57 seconds on Sunday which was the quickest recorded over the last two seasons among players with at least 20 pass rush attempts.

There were some Cowboys fans who thought that Brandon Aubrey may have earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his five field goals worth of work, but that did not happen. Bulletin board material! I kid, I kid.

