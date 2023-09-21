An argument can be made that after two weeks in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys are the most dominant team in the league. They are currently outscoring their opponents 70-10, ranking them first in the NFL in points scored and points allowed. Cowboys fans can’t ask for much more from the team, as they have exceeded expectations that were already sky-high.

The Cowboys are 2-0 heading into week three, and their schedule appears to be getting easier. In week three they take on the Arizona Cardinals, who are 0-2 to start the season. The Cardinals have been playing without QB Kyler Murray, and will now be without their best defensive player in safety Budda Baker. Baker was placed on IR on September 18 as he nurses a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys are currently favored by 12.5 points heading into their week three matchup, which is the second largest spread of the week three, behind the 13.5 spread between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. This will likely be the largest spread of the season for the Cowboys, as 12.5 looks more like a college spread than it does an NFL spread.

We had this article written up before the Trevon Diggs injury. Now that we know he tore his ACL and is done for the season, that affects everything about the Dallas season. Obviously that might change your outlook on the game, the season, etc.

