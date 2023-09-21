Week 3 in the NFL has arrived, and with it comes your next round in fantasy football. We take a look at the Cowboys players for Week 3 in our ‘start ‘em, sit ‘em’ segment. Given who Dallas is playing this week, almost all Cowboys players are good bets.

QB- Dak Prescott- START HIM

All the components are there for Prescott to have a big game against Arizona. They are a generous defense that allows soft coverage. Arizona allowed 31 points to the Giants offense. The way Prescott is playing, being content with putting the ball in his playmakers’ hands on quick passes. is a recipe for YAC yards to pile up on an Arizona defense that struggled to tackle last week. While it’s possible that this game turns into a negative game script quickly for Prescott and Dallas jumps out to an early lead on the Cardinals, Prescott offers some red zone upside as a runner.

RB- Tony Pollard- START HIM

Arizona hasn’t been kind to running backs on the ground, allowing under four yards a carry to backs. This matchup will be tough sledding for Pollard in the trenches. Where Pollard can make an impact is in the passing game. Arizona yielded six receptions to Saquon Barkley last week, and Pollard should have the same success this week. Regarding Pollard’s running mates in the backfield, sit them until further notice. Until something materializes in the form of a defined role for Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn, sit them on your bench.

WR- CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks- START HIM

CeeDee Lamb took on vaunted the New York Jets secondary last week and tied a career-high 11 receptions on 13 targets. His volume should stay the same in this matchup, and Lamb will continue his march as a top-ten fantasy wide receiver. Brandin Cooks expects to play this week. You should start him. Arizona has one of the lowest blitz rates in the league. They allow an average target depth (ADOT) of roughly nine yards. This means that the average pass thrown at their defense is at a target nine yards down the field. Head coach Jonathan Gannon is known to give up space with his safeties deep. In full PPR formats, that’s nearly two points a reception, and Cooks should see a fair amount of targets.

TE- Jake Ferguson- START HIM

Jake Ferguson is rostered in only 39% of Yahoo leagues. If he is available in your league, get him now. Ferguson is probably available because Dallas has two other tight ends in the mix, one being a second-round pick. (Luke Schoonmaker) Last week, Schoonmaker caught a one-yard passing touchdown, and Peyton Hendershot was given a carry near the goal line. Still, that shouldn’t scare anyone off Ferguson’s prospects. Ferguson has played 72 and 60 percent of the offensive snaps in the first two games and has eleven targets this season. Ferguson narrowly missed a touchdown catch from Prescott against the Jets as well. Arizona allows the tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Again, that ADOT is very welcoming to slot wide receivers and tight ends. Put Ferguson in your lineup.

DEF/ST- Dallas defense

This last one, we’re going to have a lightning round.

• 5 Points per game allowed

• 42.07 Expected points contributed by all defense

• 10 sacks in two games

• 34.2 Passer rating allowed

• Joshua Dobbs

• Micah Parsons

Any questions? Start them. Start them every week.